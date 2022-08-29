Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/29/22: Adam Wainwright, Corbin Carroll, and Justin Verlander

Good morning all! An exciting shutout win to take the Cleveland Guardians series 3-1 brings us to an off day as the team heads to the Midwest for two games against the Detroit Tigers. Catch up on the happenings of the baseball world:

In Mariners news...

Outstanding heads-up play by Tacoma Rainiers’ second baseman Mason McCoy to assist in the team’s series win against the Salt Lake Bees.

Around the league...

Huge news last night coming from the MLBPA as they take a huge step forward to unionize the minor leagues, sending authorization cards that each player can sign for union representation.

Major news: The Major League Baseball Players Association wants to unionize minor leaguers. The union has sent authorization cards to minor leaguers, cards intended "to demonstrate ... sufficient support among you and your fellow minor league players to hold a ... election." — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) August 29, 2022

Just amazing insight from veteran Adam Wainwright as he’s mic’d up in the bullpen during the St. Louis Cardinals game last night. Check out the full interview here.

Adam Wainwright is mic’d up during his bullpen and dropping some serious knowledge pic.twitter.com/OTESLcPDwr — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) August 29, 2022

Chicago Cubs pitchers Adrian Sampson and Justin Steele have been placed on the restricted list and will miss the team’s upcoming series in Toronto due to their vaccination status.

Top prospect (and Seattle native!) Corbin Carroll will make his long-awaited debut for the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight as the team has announced that he’ll be called up to begin the series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Carroll attended Lakeside High School in North Seattle, a team in my high school’s division that our baseball team always dreaded playing because of talent like Carroll. I watched many games that he played on our field, with home run after home run blasted over the fence. I’m excited to see him get his chance in the big leagues!

Justin Verlander was forced to exit the Houston Astros’ game early yesterday afternoon, after throwing three innings and 60 pitches, due to right calf discomfort.

The Boston Red Sox have DFA’d righty reliever Hirokazu Sawamura and LHP Austin Davis as they continue to shuffle their bullpen. Pitchers Zack Kelly and Kaleb Ort have been called up in corresponding moves to occupy the open roster spots.

