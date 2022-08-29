Mariners Photos of the Week: Ichiro Hall of Fame Weekend Edition

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Mariners Hall of Fame Outfielder Ichiro Suzuki speaks to media before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Ichiro Suzuki will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 27 against the Cleveland Guardians. He will become the 10th member of the Mariners Hall of Fame. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Former Mariners Ichiro Suzuki, Ken Griffey Jr. and Mike Cameron greet one another before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Ichiro Suzuki will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 27 against the Cleveland Guardians. He will become the 10th member of the Mariners Hall of Fame Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Former Seattle Mariner Ichiro Suzuki reacts after catching the ceremonial first pitch from Iris Skinner “Ichiro Girl” before the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Ichiro Suzuki will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 27 against the Cleveland Guardians. He will become the 10th member of the Mariners Hall of Fame. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Former Seattle Mariner Ichiro Suzuki reacts after catching the ceremonial first pitch from Iris Skinner “Ichiro Girl” before the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Ichiro Suzuki will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 27 against the Cleveland Guardians. He will become the 10th member of the Mariners Hall of Fame. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Former Seattle Mariner Ichiro Suzuki reacts with Manager Scott Servais #9 after catching the ceremonial first pitch from Iris Skinner “Ichiro Girl” (not pictured) before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Ichiro Suzuki will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 27 against the Cleveland Guardians. He will become the 10th member of the Mariners Hall of Fame. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Video of former Seattle Mariner Ichiro Suzuki is seen on a stadium big screen during the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Ichiro Suzuki will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 27 against the Cleveland Guardians. He will become the 10th member of the Mariners Hall of Fame. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Fireworks are seen after the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians in honor of Ichiro Suzuki’s Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame induction weekend at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images