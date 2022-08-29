Mariners Photos of the Week: Ichiro Hall of Fame Weekend Edition

There’s lots to take in from the four days of games and ceremonies from Ichiro Hall of Fame Weekend — luckily we have the photographs to remember it by.
Thursday August 25 vs. Cleveland Guardians
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 25: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts to Mitch Haniger #17 a three-run home run during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 25, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 25: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates after Mitch Haniger’s #17 three-run home run during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 25, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 25: Marco Gonzales #7 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 25, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 25: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners blows a bubble gum bubble during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park on August 25, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 3-1. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
- Aug 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) makes a throw to first base after forcing out Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
- Aug 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (left) looks on as first baseman Ty France (23) talks with a trainer after a collision with Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (not pictured) during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. France would leave the game in the third inning with a calf bruise. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
- Aug 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger (17) hits a three-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
- Aug 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) wears engraved sunglasses with the phrase JRodShow while jogging off the field against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
- Aug 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; The Seattle Mariners infield including Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) and relief pitcher Andres Munoz (75) huddle to dance in a circle as they celebrate beating the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners beat the Guardians 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Friday August 26 Festivities
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Mariners Hall of Fame Outfielder Ichiro Suzuki speaks to media before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Ichiro Suzuki will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 27 against the Cleveland Guardians. He will become the 10th member of the Mariners Hall of Fame. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Former Mariners Ichiro Suzuki, Ken Griffey Jr. and Mike Cameron greet one another before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Ichiro Suzuki will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 27 against the Cleveland Guardians. He will become the 10th member of the Mariners Hall of Fame Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Former Seattle Mariner Ichiro Suzuki reacts after catching the ceremonial first pitch from Iris Skinner “Ichiro Girl” before the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Ichiro Suzuki will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 27 against the Cleveland Guardians. He will become the 10th member of the Mariners Hall of Fame. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Former Seattle Mariner Ichiro Suzuki reacts after catching the ceremonial first pitch from Iris Skinner “Ichiro Girl” before the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Ichiro Suzuki will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 27 against the Cleveland Guardians. He will become the 10th member of the Mariners Hall of Fame. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Former Seattle Mariner Ichiro Suzuki reacts with Manager Scott Servais #9 after catching the ceremonial first pitch from Iris Skinner “Ichiro Girl” (not pictured) before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Ichiro Suzuki will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 27 against the Cleveland Guardians. He will become the 10th member of the Mariners Hall of Fame. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Video of former Seattle Mariner Ichiro Suzuki is seen on a stadium big screen during the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Ichiro Suzuki will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 27 against the Cleveland Guardians. He will become the 10th member of the Mariners Hall of Fame. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Fireworks are seen after the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians in honor of Ichiro Suzuki’s Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame induction weekend at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Fireworks are seen after the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians in honor of Ichiro Suzuki’s Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame induction at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Friday August 26 vs. Cleveland Guardians
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners reacts before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Fans do the wave as Paul Sewald #37 of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Sam Haggerty #0 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after taking a foul ball to the hand during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners is thrown out by umpire Dan Merzel #107 after arguing a strikeout call against Jesse Winker #27 (not pictured) during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Servais and Winker were thrown out. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Jesse Winker #27 of the Seattle Mariners is thrown out by umpire Dan Merzel #107 after arguing a strikeout call during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Servais and Winker were thrown out. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Dylan Moore #25 of the Seattle Mariners makes a catch during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners tags out Amed Rosario #1 of the Cleveland Guardians in a rundown between home plate and third base during the eleventh inning at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after an out against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his walk-off single to score Dylan Moore #25 during the eleventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates after his walk-off single to end the game against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 3-2 in eleven innings Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with J.P. Crawford #3 after his walk-off single to end the game against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 3-2 in eleven innings. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 26: Diego Castillo #63 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Saturday August 27 Festivities
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: A SATO mascot greets fans of Ichiro Suzuki prior to his induction into the Mariners Hall of Fame prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: Ichiro Suzuki shirts are handed to fans prior to his induction into the Mariners Hall of Fame prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: Ichiro Suzuki impersonator Kenichi Wright poses for a photo prior to the Mariners Hall of Fame pregame ceremony prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: A general view of the outfield prior to the Mariners Hall of Fame pregame ceremony for Ichiro Suzuki prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: A general view of the sign for Ichiro Suzuki prior to his induction into the Mariners Hall of Fame pregame ceremony prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: Seattle Mariners broadcaster Rick Rizzs speaks during the Mariners Hall of Fame pregame ceremony for Ichiro Suzuki prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: Former Seattle Mariner Ichiro Suzuki and his wife Yumiko Fukushima look on during his induction into the Mariners Hall of Fame prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: Former Seattle Mariner Ichiro Suzuki receives flowers from Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners during the Mariners Hall of Fame pregame ceremony prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: Seattle Mariners CEO John Stanton speaks during the Mariners Hall of Fame pregame ceremony prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: Yumiko Fukushima, wife of former Seattle Mariner Ichiro Suzuki, and interpreter Allen Turner clap during the Mariners Hall of Fame pregame ceremony prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: Former Seattle Mariner Ichiro Suzuki speaks during the Mariners Hall of Fame pregame ceremony prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: Ken Griffey Jr. helps Ichiro Suzuki with his jacket during the Mariners Hall of Fame pregame ceremony prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Saturday August 27 vs. Cleveland Guardians
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: Manager Scott Servais of the Seattle Mariners looks on prior to the Mariners Hall of Fame pregame ceremony for Ichiro Suzuki prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners reacts with third base coach Manny Acta #14 after his home run during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates in the dugout after his home run during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners reacts with umpire Lance Barrett #16 after striking out during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: Luis Castillo #21 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after a strike out during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: The first base bag is seen with an Ichiro Suzuki emblem during the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Ichiro was inducted into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: Julio Rodriguez #44 and third base coach Manny Acta #14 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate after Rodriguez’s solo home run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: Jake Lamb #18 of the Seattle Mariners gestures after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: Ichiro fans watch the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 27: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his fly out during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Sunday August 28 Festivities
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 28: Amy Franz of Auburn, WA looks on before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians during Ichiro Suzuki’s Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame weekend at T-Mobile Park on August 28, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 28: Fans look on before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians during Ichiro Suzuki’s Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame weekend at T-Mobile Park on August 28, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 28: Seattle Mariners fans receive Ichiro Suzuki bobblehead dolls before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians during Ichiro Suzuki’s Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame weekend at T-Mobile Park on August 28, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 28: Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame members Ichiro Suzuki and Ken Griffey Jr. fist bump during a roundtable discussion before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians during Ichiro Suzuki’s Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame weekend at T-Mobile Park on August 28, 2022 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 28: Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame members Ichiro Suzuki and Ken Griffey Jr. enter the field before a roundtable discussion before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians during Ichiro Suzuki’s Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame weekend at T-Mobile Park on August 28, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Sunday August 28 vs. Cleveland Guardians
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 28: Hisao Inagaki, consul general of Japan in Seattle, acknowledges the crowd after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 28, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 28: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners blows a bubble during the game against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 28, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 28: Jesse Winker #27 of the Seattle Mariners awaits on-deck during the game against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 28, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 28: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during the game against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 28, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 28: Robbie Ray #38 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 28, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 28: A fan wears pins during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 28, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 28: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners awaits on-deck during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 28, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 28: Carlos Santana #41of the Seattle Mariners celebrates a home run by Ty France (not pictured) in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 28, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 28: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his solo home run in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 28, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 28: Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners fist bumps Robbie Ray #38 in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 28, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 28: Pitcher Erik Swanson #50 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after getting a strike out against the Cleveland Guardians in the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park on August 28, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 28: Dylan Moore #25 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his three-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on August 28, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
