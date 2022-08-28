8/28/2022: Open Game Thread

Did you know that Ichiro was the first Mariners bobblehead (July 28, 2001)? According to this photo that Grant Bronsdon took hours before the game, the people are very excited to get their hands on today’s Ichiro bobblehead.

As for the game, here’s a piece of good news: Robbie Ray gets a lower percentage of his strikes on foul balls, and a higher percentage of his strikes on whiffs, than any of the other Mariners starters Cleveland has faced this series. Maybe that’s the unstoppable force to the immovable object of the Guardians contact rate.

Here’s a piece of bad news: J.P. Crawford is out of the lineup today with a left pec strain. He had an MRI this morning, but the results are not public yet. Obviously we’ll keep you posted as we learn more.

As we await first pitch, here’s a poll inspired by this great piece from Shay on Iris Skinner.

Poll When the Mariners eventually make the playoffs (whether this year or not), who should throw out the first pitch at the first home game? King Félix

Rick Rizzs

Kyle Seager

Angie Mentink

A.J. Preller

Other (tell us who in the comments) vote view results 58% King Félix (109 votes)

18% Rick Rizzs (35 votes)

6% Kyle Seager (13 votes)

4% Angie Mentink (8 votes)

5% A.J. Preller (11 votes)

5% Other (tell us who in the comments) (11 votes) 187 votes total Vote Now

First pitch: 1:10 PT

TV: ROOT (Sims and Blow Hyphen)

Radio: 710, presumably with fewer glitches than last night’s 770 fiasco, (Rizzs and Goldy)