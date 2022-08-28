 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
JULIOOOOOOOOOOOO! Julio Rodríguez in agreement with Mariners on long-term contract extension

Filed under:

8/28/2022: Open Game Thread

One more time for Ichiro

By Zach Mason
/ new
Jim Thome helps Ichiro up off the ground after a play

Did you know that Ichiro was the first Mariners bobblehead (July 28, 2001)? According to this photo that Grant Bronsdon took hours before the game, the people are very excited to get their hands on today’s Ichiro bobblehead.

Grant Brondson, contract consigliere/professional photographer

As for the game, here’s a piece of good news: Robbie Ray gets a lower percentage of his strikes on foul balls, and a higher percentage of his strikes on whiffs, than any of the other Mariners starters Cleveland has faced this series. Maybe that’s the unstoppable force to the immovable object of the Guardians contact rate.

Here’s a piece of bad news: J.P. Crawford is out of the lineup today with a left pec strain. He had an MRI this morning, but the results are not public yet. Obviously we’ll keep you posted as we learn more.

Am I the only one who enjoys the symmetry when the outfielders all hit in a row?

As we await first pitch, here’s a poll inspired by this great piece from Shay on Iris Skinner.

Poll

When the Mariners eventually make the playoffs (whether this year or not), who should throw out the first pitch at the first home game?

view results
  • 58%
    King Félix
    (109 votes)
  • 18%
    Rick Rizzs
    (35 votes)
  • 6%
    Kyle Seager
    (13 votes)
  • 4%
    Angie Mentink
    (8 votes)
  • 5%
    A.J. Preller
    (11 votes)
  • 5%
    Other (tell us who in the comments)
    (11 votes)
187 votes total Vote Now

First pitch: 1:10 PT

TV: ROOT (Sims and Blow Hyphen)

Radio: 710, presumably with fewer glitches than last night’s 770 fiasco, (Rizzs and Goldy)

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...