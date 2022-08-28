Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/28/22: Casey Sadler, Curt Schilling, and the Cannon Street Little League Team

Happy Sunday, everyone! Here are some links to check out while you have some late breakfast/early lunch.
Lookout Landing links:
- If you haven’t read yesterday’s Moose Tracks with news about Julio Rodríguez, Tim Anderson and Tyler Glasnow, you can read that here.
- John and Evan are joined by Lookout Landing’s #ContractConsigliere, Grant Bronsdon, on the latest podcast to discuss the major Julio contract news and break down the chutes and ladders-ness of it all. You can listen to it here and discuss it in the comments.
- Staff writer Jacob recently moved into a new (to him) apartment and compared the team to some special features our Texas Typer now gets to pay for. Read here.
In Mariners news:
- ($) The Athletic had a call out for Favorite Ichiro Moments from its readers and here’s the compiled list.
- Casey Sadler threw for the first time with his new shoulder! Watch the video here.
- Jonatan Clase motored around the bases last night for an inside-the-park home run that you can watch here.
- Adam Jude at the Seattle Times covered Ichiro’s Mariners Hall of Fame acceptance speech and shared a favorite quote for the headline: ‘Baseball and Seattle have never left my heart’
Around the league:
- ($) Carlos Muñoz of the Boston Globe covered the Twitter discourse Curt Schilling started this weekend when he had words about the student debt relief news. The good people on the bird website quickly reminded him of the $75 million loan the State of Rhode Island gave to him for his failed video game company.
- Aroldis Chapman has landed himself on the IL because of an infection stemming from a tattoo he recently got. Reminds me of this historic cinematic moment.
- Willie Mays had his number retired last night by the...New York Mets. Rob Parker at Deadspin argues why it should’ve been Darryl Strawberry, not Mays, that received the honor.
Shay’s picks:
- Chris Lamb at the Washington Post writes about the all-Black Cannon Street Little League team from Charleston, SC who traveled to Williamsport in 1955 as state champions — but weren’t allowed to compete. If you have any extra time today I highly recommend this read.
Loading comments...