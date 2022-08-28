 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/28/22: Casey Sadler, Curt Schilling, and the Cannon Street Little League Team

Sundays are still for baseball.

By Shay Weintraub
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 02: Casey Sadler #65 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on October 02, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Happy Sunday, everyone! Here are some links to check out while you have some late breakfast/early lunch.

Lookout Landing links:

  • If you haven’t read yesterday’s Moose Tracks with news about Julio Rodríguez, Tim Anderson and Tyler Glasnow, you can read that here.
  • John and Evan are joined by Lookout Landing’s #ContractConsigliere, Grant Bronsdon, on the latest podcast to discuss the major Julio contract news and break down the chutes and ladders-ness of it all. You can listen to it here and discuss it in the comments.
  • Staff writer Jacob recently moved into a new (to him) apartment and compared the team to some special features our Texas Typer now gets to pay for. Read here.

In Mariners news:

  • ($) The Athletic had a call out for Favorite Ichiro Moments from its readers and here’s the compiled list.
  • Casey Sadler threw for the first time with his new shoulder! Watch the video here.
  • Jonatan Clase motored around the bases last night for an inside-the-park home run that you can watch here.
  • Adam Jude at the Seattle Times covered Ichiro’s Mariners Hall of Fame acceptance speech and shared a favorite quote for the headline: ‘Baseball and Seattle have never left my heart’

Around the league:

Shay’s picks:

  • Chris Lamb at the Washington Post writes about the all-Black Cannon Street Little League team from Charleston, SC who traveled to Williamsport in 1955 as state champions — but weren’t allowed to compete. If you have any extra time today I highly recommend this read.

