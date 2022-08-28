Seattle Mariners Social Media Spotlight: First Annual Tim Cantu MemoriaLL SoftbaLL Game, “Ichiro Girl,” and Curt Schilling what is you doin baby

In Lookout Landing Land...
- Here are our best tweets from the week:
Thanks everyone for making the first annual Tim Cantu MemoriaLL SoftbaLL Game a huge success! Massive turnout, old and new friends alike. Y’all are the best @LookoutLanding pic.twitter.com/BwroInweu6— Eric Sanford (@sanford_and_son) August 27, 2022
Perry Hill is going to take a spray bottle to all these pitchers trying to field hotshot comebackers. NO! *zzzt zzzzt* Leave it!— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) August 25, 2022
August 24, 2022
Here's a little graphic I put together trying to break down the @JRODshow44 contract with the @Mariners. pic.twitter.com/AHloeRLytn— NickVitalisLL (@NickVitalisLL) August 27, 2022
In Mariners Land...
- Julio’s message to Mariners fans after he signed his MAJOR contract is a gift in and of itself
No words can describe what this city and this team mean to me and my family. There’s no place in the world I would rather be . We still have work to do Seattle let’s get it!! pic.twitter.com/CZMdHucPBG— Julio Rodriguez (@JRODshow44) August 27, 2022
- On Friday the Mariners mic’d up Iris Skinner a.k.a. “Ichiro Girl” before her ceremonial first pitch. Best part? She didn’t know Ichiro would be catching.
“Ichiro Girl” reuniting with Ichiro is the most wholesome thing we’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/vrM41SHLaB— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 27, 2022
- Big wins call for big dances
- When Jerry tries to sign some free agents this off-season, he should show them this photo from Ty’s off day this past week.
- Nothin’ cuter than the boys in the bullpen
In Baseball Land...
- Baseball is art.
- Later today, Hawaii and Curaçao will square off in the Little League World Series Championship Game. Who ya got?
Poll
Who will win the LLWS?
-
73%
Hawaii
-
26%
Curaçao
- Seeing what goes on behind the scenes at the Baseball Hall of Fame is COOL
In Shay Land...
- As a Rhode Island resident and baseball fan I absolutely reveled in Curt Schilling getting dunked on this week by *checks notes* the entire Internet.
THE STATE OF RHODE ISLAND PUBLICLY GAVE YOU 75 MILLION DOLLARS FOR A VIDEO GAME BUSINESS THAT FAILED TWO YEARS LATER! IT WAS SO FINANCIALLY IRRESPONSIBLE THE STATE POLICE HAD TO INVESTIGATE AND TAX PAYERS ARE STILL PAYING THE BONDS 10 YEARS LATER!!! https://t.co/lSXCIa1Pjp— Hayden Clarkin (@the_transit_guy) August 25, 2022
Loading comments...