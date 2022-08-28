 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
JULIOOOOOOOOOOOO! Julio Rodríguez in agreement with Mariners on long-term contract extension

Seattle Mariners Social Media Spotlight: First Annual Tim Cantu MemoriaLL SoftbaLL Game, “Ichiro Girl,” and Curt Schilling what is you doin baby

By Shay Weintraub
Cleveland Guardians v Seattle Mariners Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

In Lookout Landing Land...

  • Here are our best tweets from the week:

In Mariners Land...

  • Julio’s message to Mariners fans after he signed his MAJOR contract is a gift in and of itself
  • Big wins call for big dances
  • When Jerry tries to sign some free agents this off-season, he should show them this photo from Ty’s off day this past week.
  • Nothin’ cuter than the boys in the bullpen

In Baseball Land...

  • Baseball is art.
  • Later today, Hawaii and Curaçao will square off in the Little League World Series Championship Game. Who ya got?

  • Seeing what goes on behind the scenes at the Baseball Hall of Fame is COOL

In Shay Land...

  • As a Rhode Island resident and baseball fan I absolutely reveled in Curt Schilling getting dunked on this week by *checks notes* the entire Internet.

