8/27/2022: Open Game Thread

Did you know that Ichiro Suzuki is a super cool dude? Well he his, and in this, the year of Ichiro, tonight is the night that we celebrate him getting inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame!

And we also have a baseball game, so peep some lineups!

Luis Castillo on the mound for Ichiro day? Smells like a win, methinks.

Notes from Pregame:

Scott talked at length about how excited he is about Julio, and some of the team’s reactions to the Big Deal that was made public yesterday. Apparently he got some good-natured ribbing in the clubhouse.

Scott also mentioned that he feels that Ty is back to normal. He especially talked about how comfortable Ty is making adjustments to get out of his recent slump.

Finally, Scott said that despite Luis getting hit pretty hard in his last start, he knows Luis has great stuff and just has to keep it off the heart of the plate.

So tune in and strap in for tonight’s game, on this lovely Ichiro night!

First pitch: 7:10 P.M. PT

TV: ROOT Sports TV

Radio: 710 KIRO