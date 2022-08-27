 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
JULIOOOOOOOOOOOO! Julio Rodríguez in agreement with Mariners on long-term contract extension

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/27/22: Julio Rodríguez, Tim Anderson, and Tyler Glasnow

Digesting a huge day for Mariners fans.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago White Sox Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Good morning everyone! Between the Julio extension, the Ichiro celebration, and the walk-off win against a fellow playoff hopeful, yesterday was one of the most momentous days in franchise history. Let’s dig into what you may have missed amidst the excitement.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • The Rays also signed one of their best players to a contract extension, locking up right-hander Tyler Glasnow for the next two years.
  • Rod Carew and other Hall of Famers gave Rob Manfred a piece of their mind about the current state of baseball, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic. ($)
  • Rob Mains at Baseball Prospectus wonders if we’ll see a situation where teams would rather lose than win in order to get more favorable playoff matchups. It’s because of this that I would have preferred it if the best teams got to choose their playoff opponent, to keep teams incentivized to win. ($)
  • A snapshot of the current state of the AL Rookie of the Year race...I think at this point, the votes would still break towards Julio given that he was in the All-Star Game. But it’s getting uncomfortably close.
  • Things continue to get worse for Fernando Tatis, Jr. With 13 years left on his contract, you’ve got to think that this is all likely a speed bump in his career. But it has certainly not been going well for him recently.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...