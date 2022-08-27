Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/27/22: Julio Rodríguez, Tim Anderson, and Tyler Glasnow

Good morning everyone! Between the Julio extension, the Ichiro celebration, and the walk-off win against a fellow playoff hopeful, yesterday was one of the most momentous days in franchise history. Let’s dig into what you may have missed amidst the excitement.
In Mariners news...
- Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs did a deep analysis of the wild and wacky Julio Rodríguez extension.
Around the league...
- The Rays also signed one of their best players to a contract extension, locking up right-hander Tyler Glasnow for the next two years.
- Rod Carew and other Hall of Famers gave Rob Manfred a piece of their mind about the current state of baseball, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic. ($)
- Rob Mains at Baseball Prospectus wonders if we’ll see a situation where teams would rather lose than win in order to get more favorable playoff matchups. It’s because of this that I would have preferred it if the best teams got to choose their playoff opponent, to keep teams incentivized to win. ($)
- A snapshot of the current state of the AL Rookie of the Year race...I think at this point, the votes would still break towards Julio given that he was in the All-Star Game. But it’s getting uncomfortably close.
Top American League rookies by fWAR:— Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) August 26, 2022
Adley Rutschman 3.6
Julio Rodríguez 3.5
Steven Kwan 2.9
Jeremy Peña 2.4
by bWAR:
Julio Rodríguez 4.3
Steven Kwan 3.8
Jeremy Peña 3.7
Adley Rutschman 3.5
- Tim Anderson added his name to what is already a stacked Team USA lineup for the World Baseball Classic.
TA is #ALLIN for the #WorldBaseballClassic. pic.twitter.com/QApIOmYg2K— MLB (@MLB) August 26, 2022
- Things continue to get worse for Fernando Tatis, Jr. With 13 years left on his contract, you’ve got to think that this is all likely a speed bump in his career. But it has certainly not been going well for him recently.
Adidas has ended its partnership with Fernando Tatis Jr.— Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) August 26, 2022
From a spokesperson for the company: “We believe that sport should be fair. We have a clear policy on doping and can confirm that our partnership with Fernando Tatis Jr. will not continue.”
