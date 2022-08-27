Emergency Podcast: Major Bag Alert

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

The J Rod show has been renewed with a 7 season order! The boys John Trupin and Evan James are joined by resident contract consigliere Grant Bron$don who is here to break down the big news of the day: Julio Rodriguez has agreed to an extension with the Seattle Mariners. Needless to say, the contract has numerous options and potential futures, but guarantees Julio will be a Mariner for a long time yet to come. It’s a tremendous investment in the team for the current playoff run and the future foundation of which Julio is set to be the central fixture. In the wake of such action there are questions: Who does the team sign next? Is the offense due for a hot streak after a later summer swoon? We have the answers you crave.

