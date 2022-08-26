 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
JULIOOOOOOOOOOOO! Julio Rodríguez in agreement with Mariners on long-term contract extension

8/26/2022: Open Game Thread

Happy Julichiro

By Zach Mason
Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Oh, right. There’s still a game to play today.

Logan Gilbert takes the hill for the 50th time in his young career. Ham Swaggerty is back. But this game is all about the leadoff spot, which once belonged to Ichiro and today belongs to Julio.

First pitch: 10:10 PT

TV: Apple TV. The broadcast is free, but you need to watch through Apple and have an account.

Radio: The Mariners once again suffer the indignity of being bumped for Seahawks nonsense, so tonight’s game is on 770 and 880 instead of the usual 710.

