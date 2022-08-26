8/26/2022: Open Game Thread

Oh, right. There’s still a game to play today.

Logan Gilbert takes the hill for the 50th time in his young career. Ham Swaggerty is back. But this game is all about the leadoff spot, which once belonged to Ichiro and today belongs to Julio.

First pitch: 10:10 PT

TV: Apple TV. The broadcast is free, but you need to watch through Apple and have an account.

Radio: The Mariners once again suffer the indignity of being bumped for Seahawks nonsense, so tonight’s game is on 770 and 880 instead of the usual 710.