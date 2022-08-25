 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

8/25/22: Open Game Thread

Every game matters, but against another playoff contender after some recent struggles, this one seems to matter just a little bit more.

By Bren Everfolly
Seattle Mariners v Oakland Athletics Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Marco Gonzales gets the important task of taking down the Guardians in a potential preview of the wild card round of the playoffs, and also setting the vibes for an important weekend where we honor Ichiro, one of the greatest to ever play the game. Starting for the Guardians is Triston McKenzie, and for more on him and the rest of the Cleveland squad be sure to check out Jake and Lou’s series preview. For more pre-game reading, be sure to also check out the roundtable discussion some of the LL staffers did on what Ichiro means to us personally.

Game start: 1:10 PM Pacific

TV: YouTube

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM)

