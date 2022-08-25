Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/25/22: Catie Griggs, Brandon Belt, and The Texas Rangers

Hello folks and happy Thursday! We’ve got our second day game in a row today, and it’s on YouTube. Let’s hope the Mariners can win it, at least.
In Mariners news...
- In case you missed it...
George Kirby has set a new MLB-record (since stats began collecting in 1988) with 24 consecutive strikes to start a ballgame.— Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) August 24, 2022
- The Washington Post’s Jerry Brewer profiled Mariners president of baseball operations Catie Griggs. Catie has kind of gone under the radar since her historic hiring this last offseason, but she’s been making inroads towards improvements at the ballpark and in fan experience.
Around the league...
- The Rangers are trying to steal the Mariners’ thing. Pretty embarrassing for them!
Dance if you just put up a 16-spot pic.twitter.com/jkOey4yLat— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) August 24, 2022
- Speaking of the Rangers embarrassing themselves...
can't stop laughing at the rangers relievers getting in trouble for standing in the batter's eye, and then running away like racoons caught rooting through the trash pic.twitter.com/Ikkfk58fZo— Ed Zitron (@edzitron) August 24, 2022
- Lookout Landing alum Amanda Lane told the story of the Colorado Silver Bullets, a traveling women’s baseball team that played its final game 25 years ago, in a piece at Baseball Prospectus. ($)
- Giants first baseman Brandon Belt might have to call it a career soon due to an ongoing knee issue. At 34 years old, Belt is essentially the Mariners version of Kyle Seager.
- Mike DiGiovanna at The Los Angeles Times told the story of the Angels’ devastating 2022 season.
- The Prospects Live staff provided a technical analysis of pitch tunneling.
- Kris Bryant, who has missed most of the 2022 season after signing a massive contract with the Rockies this offseason, still has plantar fasciitis after spending three weeks in a walking boot. He will now attempt to undergo PRP treatment.
- Oneil Cruz hit what might be the hardest ball in Major League Baseball history.
ONEIL CRUZ— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 24, 2022
122.4 MPH EXIT VELOCITY
that's the hardest-hit batted ball tracked by Statcast
- Chuckie Robinson of the Reds just became the first Black catcher in Major League Baseball since the 2018 season. His rise to the majors was improbable given that the round he was drafted in (21st) doesn’t even exist anymore.
- The Nationals are planning to promote top pitching prospect Cade Cavalli to start on Friday against the Reds.
