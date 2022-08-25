 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/25/22: Catie Griggs, Brandon Belt, and The Texas Rangers

Catching you up on the latest from around baseball.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Hello folks and happy Thursday! We’ve got our second day game in a row today, and it’s on YouTube. Let’s hope the Mariners can win it, at least.

In Mariners news...

  • In case you missed it...
  • The Washington Post’s Jerry Brewer profiled Mariners president of baseball operations Catie Griggs. Catie has kind of gone under the radar since her historic hiring this last offseason, but she’s been making inroads towards improvements at the ballpark and in fan experience.

Around the league...

  • The Rangers are trying to steal the Mariners’ thing. Pretty embarrassing for them!
  • Speaking of the Rangers embarrassing themselves...
  • Lookout Landing alum Amanda Lane told the story of the Colorado Silver Bullets, a traveling women’s baseball team that played its final game 25 years ago, in a piece at Baseball Prospectus. ($)
  • Giants first baseman Brandon Belt might have to call it a career soon due to an ongoing knee issue. At 34 years old, Belt is essentially the Mariners version of Kyle Seager.
  • Mike DiGiovanna at The Los Angeles Times told the story of the Angels’ devastating 2022 season.
  • The Prospects Live staff provided a technical analysis of pitch tunneling.
  • Kris Bryant, who has missed most of the 2022 season after signing a massive contract with the Rockies this offseason, still has plantar fasciitis after spending three weeks in a walking boot. He will now attempt to undergo PRP treatment.
  • Oneil Cruz hit what might be the hardest ball in Major League Baseball history.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...