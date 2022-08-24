67-57: Chart

24: the number of strikes George Kirby threw to start the game before he tossed a ball, a league record

11: how many rookies have made the 20(home runs)/20(stolen bases) club before Julio joined them today

9: number of strikeouts by Kirby, tying his career-best

1: hopes I had of Cal walking it off with two men on base in the bottom of the ninth

A bird named Small Fry: Julio Rodríguez (.246 WPA)

A bird stealing your small fry: Paul Sewald (-.424 WPA)

Photo of the Game

We’re right there with you, J.P.