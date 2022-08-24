 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

67-57: Chart

Love me ten(games above .500)der.

By Shay Weintraub
MLB: Washington Nationals at Seattle Mariners Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners 1, Washington Nationals 3

24: the number of strikes George Kirby threw to start the game before he tossed a ball, a league record

11: how many rookies have made the 20(home runs)/20(stolen bases) club before Julio joined them today

9: number of strikeouts by Kirby, tying his career-best

1: hopes I had of Cal walking it off with two men on base in the bottom of the ninth

We had a chance until we didn’t.

A bird named Small Fry: Julio Rodríguez (.246 WPA)

A bird stealing your small fry: Paul Sewald (-.424 WPA)

Photo of the Game

MLB: Washington Nationals at Seattle Mariners
Aug 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) is approached by Seattle Mariners third base coach Manny Acta (14) as Crawfod argues a third strike call and is ejected by umpire Mark Ripperger (90) against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson
Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

We’re right there with you, J.P.

