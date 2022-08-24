The Seattle Mariners 2023 schedule has arrived

The Seattle Mariners and MLB released the 2023 schedule today, which is for the first time fully balanced to allow every team in both leagues to play one another for at least one series throughout the season.

The details of the new schedule balance are the most significant change in a full season since the introduction of interleague play in 1997. The key details are listed below:

Interleague games are up for all clubs to 46 from just 20 between 2013-2022 and 15-18 from 1997-2012. Clubs will play two two-game series’ against their natural rivals as well as seven home series’ hosting interleague opponents and seven on the road. Continuing from recent precedent, interleague play will be interspersed throughout the season.

Divisional games are down significantly to 52, cut from the 76 teams have played in recent years. That still means a healthy 13 games per opponent, down from 19 in previous seasons. As there’s still an odd number of divisional games per opponent, two series’ will be be 7-6 home-away and the other two will be vice-versa for every club.

Intraleague non-divisional games are down slightly, to 64 from a previous 66. Four teams will be played seven times and six teams will be played six times.

For Seattle, that means...

Four games (two home, two road) with the San Diego Padres, continuing the Vedder Cup.

Home series’ hosting the Rockies, Brewers, Cardinals, Pirates, Marlins, Nationals, and Dodgers

Road trips to the Cubs, Phillies, Braves, Giants, Diamondbacks, Mets, and Reds.

Facing the Guardians, Twins, Royals, and Rays seven times, and the rest of the non-AL West American League teams six times.

In terms of the actual breakdown of the schedule, a few notable characteristics stand out to me: