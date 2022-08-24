 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

08/24/22: SEA vs. WSH Open Game Thread

And a happy National Waffle Day to all who celebrate.

By Shay Weintraub
President Taft Throwing the First Pitch at a Baseball Game

Lots of relevant and irrelevant goodies in today’s Open Game Thread. Check it out.

Matchup

  • SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 08: George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on July 08, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 13: Anibal Sanchez #27 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the first inning during a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park on August 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
  • This came up when I searched for “George Kirby” without filtering for “Getty > Baseball.” Photo by Kirby/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

RHP George Kirby (5-3, 3.47 ERA) vs. RHP Aníbal Sánchez (0-5, 6.43 ERA)

Kirby: 18th start / 1.20 WHIP / 1.3 BB/9 / 9.2 K/9 in 90 2/3 IP.

Sánchez: 8th start / 1.46 WHIP / 3.1 BB/9 / 7.6 K/9 in 53 IP.

Lineups

Some Links

Today’s Mariners Moose Tracks: 8/24/22: Los Bomberos, Walker Buehler, and Fernando Tatis, Jr. by Anders Jorstad

Series preview: Series Preview: Mariners (66-56) vs. Nationals (41-82) by Jake Mailhot and Lou Fish-Sadin

Yesterday’s recap: Mariners win game, Joey Meneses wins hearts, everything works out by Kate Pruesser

Catch the Game

First pitch: 1:10 PDT / 4:10 EDT

Watch: SEA: ROOTSPORTS / WSH: MASN

Listen: SEA: KIRO 710 / WSH: WJFK 106.7

Today’s promotion: Family Fun Day & Kids Eat Free

