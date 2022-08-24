08/24/22: SEA vs. WSH Open Game Thread

Lots of relevant and irrelevant goodies in today’s Open Game Thread. Check it out.
Matchup
- SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 08: George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on July 08, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 13: Anibal Sanchez #27 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the first inning during a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park on August 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
- This came up when I searched for “George Kirby” without filtering for “Getty > Baseball.” Photo by Kirby/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
RHP George Kirby (5-3, 3.47 ERA) vs. RHP Aníbal Sánchez (0-5, 6.43 ERA)
Kirby: 18th start / 1.20 WHIP / 1.3 BB/9 / 9.2 K/9 in 90 2/3 IP.
Sánchez: 8th start / 1.46 WHIP / 3.1 BB/9 / 7.6 K/9 in 53 IP.
Lineups
Some Links
Today’s Mariners Moose Tracks: 8/24/22: Los Bomberos, Walker Buehler, and Fernando Tatis, Jr. by Anders Jorstad
Series preview: Series Preview: Mariners (66-56) vs. Nationals (41-82) by Jake Mailhot and Lou Fish-Sadin
Yesterday’s recap: Mariners win game, Joey Meneses wins hearts, everything works out by Kate Pruesser
Catch the Game
First pitch: 1:10 PDT / 4:10 EDT
Watch: SEA: ROOTSPORTS / WSH: MASN
Listen: SEA: KIRO 710 / WSH: WJFK 106.7
Today’s promotion: Family Fun Day & Kids Eat Free
Polls
Poll
Who will be the first player to strike out today?
-
30%
César Hernández
-
6%
Joey Meneses
-
26%
Luke Voit
-
1%
Nelson Cruz
-
23%
Julio Rodríguez
-
7%
Jesse Winker
-
0%
Mitch Haniger
-
2%
Eugenio Suárez
Poll
Will George Kirby get a win, loss, or no decision today?
-
69%
Win
-
6%
Loss
-
24%
No decision
Poll
Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)
-
41%
Over
-
58%
Under
Poll
Which do you prefer:
-
62%
Waffles
-
28%
Pancakes
-
9%
3rd option (comment below)
Loading comments...