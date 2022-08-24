 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/24/22: Los Bomberos, Walker Buehler, and Fernando Tatis, Jr.

Day game links.

By Anders Jorstad
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Hello everyone and happy Wednesday! The Mariners complete a two-game series against the Nats today, so let’s get you all caught up on the latest.

In Mariners news...

  • What do we think of their nickname? I think the logo is pretty cool, at the very least.
  • Sam Haggerty: great clubhouse guy.

Around the league...

  • Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he is exploring a sale of the team. His departure would be great for the sport, but depending on who the Angels get as their new owner, it might not be good for the Mariners.
  • Jeff Passan at ESPN argues that Trea Turner’s slide into home plate is the prettiest play in baseball.
  • This will give Walker Buehler just one season left on his contract before he becomes a free agent (after the 2024 season).
  • Alison Stine provided a spoiler-filled review of the first season of the new A League of Their Own series.
  • What does a hitting coach even do during these events? Either way, pretty neat!

