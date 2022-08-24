Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/24/22: Los Bomberos, Walker Buehler, and Fernando Tatis, Jr.

Hello everyone and happy Wednesday! The Mariners complete a two-game series against the Nats today, so let’s get you all caught up on the latest.
In Mariners news...
- What do we think of their nickname? I think the logo is pretty cool, at the very least.
The squad voted and we have an official nickname for the bullpen:— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 23, 2022
Los Bomberos - The Firemen pic.twitter.com/aF5R4Ta5Q6
- Sam Haggerty: great clubhouse guy.
Scott Servais just said on our station that Sam Haggerty has brought a "riddle of the day" to hitter meetings every day the last few weeks, and that Jesse Winker probably has the most fun trying to answer it.— Brandon Gustafson (@TheBGustafson) August 23, 2022
Around the league...
- Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he is exploring a sale of the team. His departure would be great for the sport, but depending on who the Angels get as their new owner, it might not be good for the Mariners.
- Jeff Passan at ESPN argues that Trea Turner’s slide into home plate is the prettiest play in baseball.
- This will give Walker Buehler just one season left on his contract before he becomes a free agent (after the 2024 season).
Los Angeles Dodgers star right-hander Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery today, he said on Instagram.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 23, 2022
He'll miss the rest of the year and almost certainly all of the 2023 season, too. This will be his second Tommy John surgery, and recovery typically takes longer.
- Alison Stine provided a spoiler-filled review of the first season of the new A League of Their Own series.
- What does a hitting coach even do during these events? Either way, pretty neat!
Team USA has announced manager Mark DeRosa‘s coaching staff for the WBC: bench coach Jerry Manuel, pitching coach Andy Pettitte, hitting coach Ken Griffey Jr., first base coach Lou Collier, third base coach Dino Ebel, and bullpen coach Dave Righetti.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 23, 2022
- Fernando Tatis, Jr. seemed remorseful when speaking to reporters yesterday and says he will get shoulder surgery while he waits out his suspension.
- This made me unreasonably sad.
Before Jon Gray left Denver, he befriended a family of neighborhood squirrels. He fed them almonds and they would sit on his shoulder and hang out.— Nick Groke (@nickgroke) August 24, 2022
With the Rangers in town, Gray said he walked to his old house to see if the squirrels remembered him. But he couldn't find them.
