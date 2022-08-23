Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/23/22: Bryce Harper, Ken Giles, and Max Muncy

In Mariners news...
- Brent Stecker at 710 Seattle Sports breaks down why inconsistency is hurting the Mariners the most during their most recent stretch of games.
- Mikey Ajeto analyzes how Matt Brash has progressed from one of the worst strike throwers in MLB to a consistent and above average one in his latest for Baseball Prospectus ($).
Around the league...
- Bryce Harper continues his recovery from a left thumb fracture as he’s set to begin his rehab assignment this afternoon.
Bryce Harper is going to Triple-A Lehigh Valley tomorrow. He’ll play every day Tuesday-Saturday and take Sunday off. He could return next Monday in Arizona.— Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 22, 2022
- Former Mariners reliever Ken Giles has been signed to a minor league contract by the San Francisco Giants, and will pitch for their Arizona Complex League team this week as he continues his rehab from Tommy John surgery.
- Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star outfielder Max Muncy has agreed to a one-year/$13.5 million contract extension to stay with the team through 2023.
- LHP Aaron Ashby has been placed on the Milwaukee Brewers’ 15-day IL due to inflammation in his throwing shoulder, with RHP Jason Alexander recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.
- The New York Yankees have placed reliable reliever Scott Effross on the 15-day IL with a small strain in his right shoulder. He’s expected to be shut down from throwing for about a week before returning.
Loading comments...