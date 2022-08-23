 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/23/22: Bryce Harper, Ken Giles, and Max Muncy

Tuesday links!

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Seattle Mariners v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Brent Stecker at 710 Seattle Sports breaks down why inconsistency is hurting the Mariners the most during their most recent stretch of games.
  • Mikey Ajeto analyzes how Matt Brash has progressed from one of the worst strike throwers in MLB to a consistent and above average one in his latest for Baseball Prospectus ($).

Around the league...

  • Bryce Harper continues his recovery from a left thumb fracture as he’s set to begin his rehab assignment this afternoon.
  • Former Mariners reliever Ken Giles has been signed to a minor league contract by the San Francisco Giants, and will pitch for their Arizona Complex League team this week as he continues his rehab from Tommy John surgery.
  • Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star outfielder Max Muncy has agreed to a one-year/$13.5 million contract extension to stay with the team through 2023.
  • LHP Aaron Ashby has been placed on the Milwaukee Brewers’ 15-day IL due to inflammation in his throwing shoulder, with RHP Jason Alexander recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.
  • The New York Yankees have placed reliable reliever Scott Effross on the 15-day IL with a small strain in his right shoulder. He’s expected to be shut down from throwing for about a week before returning.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...