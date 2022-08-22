 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/22/22: Shohei Ohtani, Albert Pujols, and the Seattle Storm

The Mariners may have lost, but the Storm can’t stop winning!

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
St. Louis Cardinals v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Hello all and happy Monday! Let’s get you the latest from around baseball on this Mariners off-day.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • A pretty cool honor for the Tigers rookie to hold.
  • The Angels also had to remove Shohei Ohtani from yesterday’s game due to a stomach virus.
  • Some interesting selections by the significant others of the Dodgers. Also I guess Hanser Alberto and Joey Gallo just wanted to feel included here?

Anders’ picks...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...