Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/22/22: Shohei Ohtani, Albert Pujols, and the Seattle Storm

Hello all and happy Monday! Let’s get you the latest from around baseball on this Mariners off-day.
In Mariners news...
- Scott Servais talked about the Mariners’ innings management plans for Logan Gilbert and George Kirby in his latest conversation with Shannon Drayer.
Around the league...
- A pretty cool honor for the Tigers rookie to hold.
Riley Greene hits this ball farther than any MLB hitter has ever hit a ball when facing Shohei Ohtani! 448 feet! pic.twitter.com/KdkSyyClNX— Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 21, 2022
- The Angels also had to remove Shohei Ohtani from yesterday’s game due to a stomach virus.
- Some interesting selections by the significant others of the Dodgers. Also I guess Hanser Alberto and Joey Gallo just wanted to feel included here?
In honor of Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium, the Dodger players will have different walk-up songs as chosen by their significant others. pic.twitter.com/6S1QqrjXvs— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 21, 2022
- Nate Fisher made his MLB debut for the Mets last night after previously giving up on baseball and working at a bank.
- Albert Pujols hit two more homers yesterday and is now just eight shy of getting to 700.
- Despite recently being charged with a DUI, Marcell Ozuna was in the Atlanta lineup yesterday and was promptly boo’d by fans.
Anders’ picks...
- The Seattle Storm swept the Washington Mystics and are advancing to the WNBA playoff semifinals.
