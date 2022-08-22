Seattle Mariners Photos of the Week August 15-21

At the beginning of last week it seemed like the world was our oyster for the next seven days. Did we just lose a series at Texas? Sure, but that was a fluke. Nothing to get concerned about. Thankfully, the next six games would be a walk in the park against the Angels and A’s...right?

Monday August 15 at Los Angeles Angels

Grid View Aug 15, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after surrendering a solo home run in the first inning to Seattle Mariners desginated hitter Jesse Winker (27) at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 15: Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger (17) chases after and catches a fly ball for an out in the seventh inning of an MLB baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels played on August 15, 2022 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 15: Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) and right fielder Mitch Haniger (17) leap for a fly ball at the wall in the first inning of an MLB baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels played on August 15, 2022 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Aug 15, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Dylan Moore (25) slides into home plate beating a throw to Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi (33) to score in the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 15, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates after scoring in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 15: Seattle Mariners players celebrate on the field after the Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Angels 6 to 2 in an MLB baseball game played on August 15, 2022 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 15: Sam Haggerty #0, Mitch Haniger #17 and Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate a 6-2 win against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 15, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

As Kate mentioned in her recap, it was a little surprising that there wasn’t more national attention for this game. It was Castillo vs. Ohtani, after all.

And as Kate also mentioned, well, I’ll let her words do the talking:

With Act I of this baseball game over, it’s time to move on to Act II, although really, it’s more like Act V, or wherever stuff starts going wrong for Shakespeare’s characters, who are in this case the Disgraced Former California Angels, playing appropriately enough, behind the proscenium arch of the most ersatz, shamelessly manufactured park in baseball.

Things in this game didn’t really get cookin’ for the Mariners until the 9th inning of this game, but boy, did they get cookin’ — courtesy of Ham Swaggerty & Co.

Read more here:

Tuesday August 16 at Los Angeles Angels

Grid View ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 16: Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) looks on during batting practice before the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on August 16, 2022 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 16: Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) looks on in the dugout before the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on August 16, 2022 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 16: Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) circles the bases after his home run during the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on August 16, 2022 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 16: Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) blows a bubble during the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on August 16, 2022 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 16: Los Angeles Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo (2) talks with Seattle Mariners right fielder Sam Haggerty (0) during the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on August 16, 2022 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 16: Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) jokes with Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) during the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on August 16, 2022 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After the previous night’s tease of a game for the first 8 innings the Mariners were surely going to keep the flame lit and turn the infield and outfield into one giant bonfire, right?

lol

Per Isabelle’s recap from this game, “If an offense waits until the last minute to act and still pulls [off] a W, was it still an annoying game?”

Oh, so it was another one of those games.

Yes, yes it was.

Read more about how the Mariners offense waited to be fashionably late (rather than respectfully early) here:

Wednesday August 17 at Los Angeles Angels

Grid View Aug 17, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Jesse Winker (27) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 17: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts on second base during a game against the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 17, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 17: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with his teammate Sam Haggerty #0 after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 17, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 17: Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) watches his home run during the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on August 17, 2022 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Anaheim, CA - August 17: Mariners Mitch Haniger, left, celebrates Eugenio Suárezs two-run home run over the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 17: Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) looks on during the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on August 17, 2022 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 17: Penn Murfee #56 of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 17, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

YouTube game, getcher YouTube game HERE!

As games like these go, the Mariners were subjected to a comment section fit for an MLB The Show Livestream featuring your neighborhood’s mouthiest middle schoolers. The most egregious of the comments was the yahoo that credited Mariners Reddit with the advent of the sacred moniker “Ham Swaggerty.”

How dare they.

For more on the actual game and not the one in the comment section, read Kate’s recap here:

Friday August 19 at Oakland Athletics

Grid View OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners throws to first base to get the out of David MacKinnon #49 of the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum on August 19, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Aug 19, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Cole Irvin (19) reacts to giving up a two-run home to Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (not pictured) during the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after hitting into a fielding error in the top of the seventh inning to reach second base against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on August 19, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: Jesse Winker #27 of the Seattle Mariners looks on after advancing to second base on a fielding error by Nick Allen #2 of the Oakland Athletics in the top of the sixth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on August 19, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: Ty France #23 and Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate after a win against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on August 19, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Best part of this game? We tagged Cole Irvin for 5 runs. Worst part of this game? We’ve tagged him for more in the past and this outing against us actually lowered his ERA against Seattle to 8.42.

This recap by Nick Vitalis is certainly worth a read, especially after providing us with this wonderfully descriptive paragraph:

Baseball, to me, is inherently associated with summer. Though it’s the blustery, wet spring that heralds the beginning of the season and the brisk, earthy fall that ushers in the tension of the playoffs, the long summer nights are where baseball lives in my head. It’s certainly possible my perspective is skewed by an entire generation of missing out on those baseball games that are framed by changing leaves and morning frost on the grass and end in champagne in the infield. Hopefully, this team will change that.

Saturday August 20 at Oakland Athletics

Grid View Aug 20, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) catches the ball in front of right fielder Jake Lamb (18) against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 20, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) throws against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 20, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) turns a double play against Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) during the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates at third base after hitting a lead-off triple against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on August 20, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated by teammates after he scored against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on August 20, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

You can’t win ‘em all. And to be honest, when an offense plays like this it’s difficult to see why they’d deserve a win.

In any case, Bren’s recap is nice in that they avoid making this game seem like the world is ending which is a nice break from how things were going on in my brain.

Sunday August 21 at Oakland Athletics

Grid View OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners slides in safe at second base after hitting an RBI double against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum on August 21, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Luis Castillo #21 of the Seattle Mariners pitches in the bottom of the first inning. against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on August 21, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Aug 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) removes his helmet after striking out against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) claps after stealing second base against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners drops a fly ball hit by Vimael Machin #31 of the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum on August 21, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Never, and I must emphasize, ever, would I be so happy to see Cal Raleigh and Sam Haggerty pinch hitting and Big Dumper even rewarded us with two doubles. Alas, he dumped all he could dump and the Mariners fell in a game that Zach Mason appropriately called “fine.”

What moments from these games did you enjoy? Tell us in the comments below!