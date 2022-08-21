66-56: Chart

Mariners 3, Athletics 5

Mariners with balls hit over 100 mph: 6 (Julio, Mitch, Santana (twice), J.P., DMo (twice), Cal)

Athletics hits just this side of the foul line: at least 3

Game Thread Comment of the Day: “It’s really annoying that the A’s now have a Cal and a JP on their team. All their players should have to be named Daive or Jorsh or something.” - GrassRockFish

Having Mitch Haniger back: Julio Rodríguez, +.123 WPA

Mitch and Julio’s communication in the outfield: Luis Castillo, -.215 WPA

OTD Ichiro, 2013: Ichiro recorded his 4,000th professional hit, a single off RA Dickey