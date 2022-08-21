8/21/2022: Open Game Thread

There’s one way to preview this game that sets the tension pretty high for Seattle: The Mariners batters have to face JP Sears—the one who got away. You’ll recall that Sears was striking out the world in the low minors when the Mariners traded him to the Yankees for Nick Rumbelow. Rumbelow ended up allowing eight home runs over his 19 innings pitched for Seattle in 2018-19. Yuck. Sears, meanwhile, is finally getting his feet wet against Major League hitters and was part of the A’s return in the Frankie Montas deal a few weeks ago. Even the possibility that Sears will embarrass the Mariners and do so for a rebuilding division rival makes this game tense.

But the other way to preview this game is that Luis Castillo is in a pitcher’s park taking on a team with an 82 wRC+.

News and Notes from Pre-game:

The original lineup had Haggerty batting ninth and playing left, but he was a late scratch with a sore shoulder, moving Frazier to the lineup and Moore to left. Haggerty will be available to pinch run, so it doesn’t sound like something serious. With an off day tomorrow, I’m betting he’s back in the lineup on Tuesday.

If like me you were wondering why Gilbert was pulled last night after just 66 pitches, Servais said it was because Gilbert was feeling tight after the back-to-back comebackers (comeback-to-comeback?), and they wanted to be cautious.

First pitch: 1:07 PT

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Radio: 710 am