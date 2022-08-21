Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Ham Swaggerty, Reba the Oakland Clubhouse Dog, Little League World Series

Gooooooood morning, Mariners fans! This is
your captain, Shay, and here are some social media posts to get you through the next four hours before today’s first pitch.
I lied, this is Captain.
In Lookout Landing Land...
- From our own Zach Mason:
Shifting against Cal Raleigh? pic.twitter.com/lv7GW2EyMI— Action Zach (@RealZachMason) August 20, 2022
- Our links guy, Anders, reminds us that this week marked an important anniversary in Mariners Twitter (and now real-life Mariners) lore.
Two years ago I sent a dumb spoonerism in the Lookout Landing Slack and a man’s image was changed forever https://t.co/Njltaf8VtJ— Anders Jorstad (@AndersJorstad) August 19, 2022
- I was waiting for my friend during her PT for a PCL injury (OOF) and I decided to make this TikTok for our account on that clock app
@lookoutlanding
It can’t be THAT difficult to please fans #baseballtiktok #marinerstiktok #fantiktok #mlbtiktok♬ Omg so much people used my sound - Layla <3
- Heart eyes FOR DAYS
what is love, baby don't hurt me, don't hurt me, no more pic.twitter.com/r532EKoEYm— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) August 17, 2022
In Mariners Land...
- There might be a new backyard addition coming to the Winker household soon...
- Not to be ignored is this interaction Jesse had with a “fan” (read: clown) in the comment section of that post:
- A reminder that Taylor and Emani Trammell are world class cuties. AND they have a whole article written about their wedding relationship on Essence. Certified cuties.
- Erik Swanson’s mini me had some tractor time this week hauling..another tractor? Tractor-ception.
- Reba the clubhouse pup of the Oakland A’s is certainly giving Tucker a run for his money. Look at those EYES!
@lookoutlanding
We love Tucker. But we kind of love Reba, too. (Courtest of Matt Festa’s IG) #baseballtiktok #baseball #clubhousedogs #seattlemariners #mlbtiktok #baseballfyp♬ Hungry Like the Wolf - Duran Duran
- And, of course, a Seager family update:
In Baseball Land...
- IT’S LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES SEASON!! One of the best times of the year is back and we get to see the youngsters of today/stars of tomorrow on the national broadcast. Here’s Europe-Africa’s representative, Italy, and Australia saying hello to the camera:
- Jurickson Profar, who was part of Curaçao’s LLWS team in 2004 and 2005, catches his home team’s game:
- And how about one big congratulations for Midway (Texas) Little League who took home the LL Softball WS championship!
- Back to the big kids: USA Baseball TikTok posted this hella throwback of some of your favorite stars of the game when they were just little babies.
@usabaseball
They grow up so fast #fyp #usabaseball #baseball #baseballtiktok #mlb #dustinpedroia #derekjeter #franciscolindor #alexbregman #robbiegrossman♬ Angeleyes (Sped Up Version) - april aries bae (SVT)
- Some of the New York Mets answer the question “If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?” What would yours be?
In Shay Land...
- I’ve sent this TikTok to several of my friends this week, and now I’m sharing it with you.
@mikki_dan
Bruh so annoying♬ original sound - Mikki
