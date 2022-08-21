Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/21/22: Marcell Ozuna, Yordan Álvarez, Aaron Boone

In Mariners news...
- Larry Stone over at The Seattle Times highlighted some of the disappointments of players that were once thought to be cornerstones to the Seattle Mariners rebuild, and how the team’s success despite those disappointments is in a way a good thing.
- The Mariners are in good company when it comes to how many contributing players they have.
The @Mariners have 5 position players (Julio Rodríguez, Ty France, Eugenio Suárez, J.P. Crawford, Cal Raleigh) with 2.5+ WAR, tied for most in MLB with the Astros, Dodgers, Mets & Blue Jays.— Alex Mayer (@alexmayer34) August 20, 2022
Around the league(s)...
- Over in the NPB, Munetaka Murakami is looking at making history, but maintaining a healthy mindset through it all.
- Nomar Mazara was designated for assignment by the Padres.
- Ken Rosenthal provided updates on the Marcell Ozuna situation.
.@Ken_Rosenthal with the latest on Marcell Ozuna following his DUI arrest. pic.twitter.com/OWm6YuIJ6f— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 20, 2022
- Updates have been released on Astros prospect Drew Gilbert and his expected timetable for return to play.
Update on the #Astros first round pick, Drew Gilbert. pic.twitter.com/OgM61jqdhE— Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) August 20, 2022
- An update as to the reason why Yordan Álvarez exited from the Astros game on Friday.
Dusty Baker said Yordan Alvarez is stable and his vitals are good. He was suffering from shortness of breath.— Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) August 20, 2022
- Gosh, the Angels as an organization sure are having a real one, aren’t they?
“Once that happened, I dissolved my affiliation with them,” Joe Maddon (the former #Rays and #Cubs manager) said of being fired in June by #Angels. “There’s no emotion anymore. There’s no anything. It’s like to me they don’t even exist, organizationally.” https://t.co/SjvRsmgdHA— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 20, 2022
- Speaking of the Angels, they continue to impress. (It truly is impressive how bad they have been, given the talent on the team).
I can think of no possible explanation for this other than Andrew Velazquez maybe not realizing there were 2 outs?— Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) August 20, 2022
The Angels had already allowed the tying run, but didn't allow any more, thanks to Mike Trout catching a liner. It's 3-3 after 3. pic.twitter.com/GyWcWvgPLg
- Aaron Boone and his Yankees are here for a long time, if not a good time, and you could see the effects of the slump during a post game interview.
"We've got to play better, period. And the great thing is, it's RIGHT IN FRONT OF US."— Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) August 20, 2022
Aaron Boone was fired up postgame: pic.twitter.com/suJ6mLVjYF
Bren’s pick...
- I just think moths are cool, okay?
love it when moth pic.twitter.com/nzAJUzZXJd— Just the Zoo of Us (@JusttheZooofUs) August 16, 2022
