Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/21/22: Marcell Ozuna, Yordan Álvarez, Aaron Boone

Legacy teams falling apart, while the Mariners squad keeps playing with heart

By Bren Everfolly
Houston Astros v Chicago White Sox Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Larry Stone over at The Seattle Times highlighted some of the disappointments of players that were once thought to be cornerstones to the Seattle Mariners rebuild, and how the team’s success despite those disappointments is in a way a good thing.
  • The Mariners are in good company when it comes to how many contributing players they have.

Around the league(s)...

  • Updates have been released on Astros prospect Drew Gilbert and his expected timetable for return to play.

  • An update as to the reason why Yordan Álvarez exited from the Astros game on Friday.

  • Gosh, the Angels as an organization sure are having a real one, aren’t they?

  • Speaking of the Angels, they continue to impress. (It truly is impressive how bad they have been, given the talent on the team).

  • Aaron Boone and his Yankees are here for a long time, if not a good time, and you could see the effects of the slump during a post game interview.

Bren’s pick...

  • I just think moths are cool, okay?

