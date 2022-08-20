 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

66-55: Chart

In an entirely winnable game, the Mariners decided to take a weekend break from winning

By Bren Everfolly
/ new
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Sad vibes only.

Baseball Savant

Bright like the sun: Eugenio Suárez, .319 WPA

The sun in their eyes: Logan Gilbert (-.201 WPA) and Jesse Winker (also -.201 WPA)

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...