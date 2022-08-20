 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

8/20/22: Open Game Thread

The Mariners ride their offensive hot streak into game two of three, looking for a series win

By Bren Everfolly
Getting the start for the Seattle Mariners will be Logan Gilbert, who has had a rough go of it so far in August. In his three appearances this month he only lasted a full six one time, and has a 9.39 ERA and 7.30 FIP across all three starts. His last outing, against Texas, was a noticeable improvement over the first two against the Yankees, posting a quality start with five strikeouts, and he hopes to continue that upward trend. LoGi has a seeming advantage in that the Mariners offense has really woken up as of late, outscoring opponents in their last four games 35-13, although this year they have so far had mixed results against Oakland starter James Kaprielian.

From the Corner of Edgar & Dave

The lineup today looks fairly consistent with what it has been lately, with the exception of Jake Lamb getting a rare start, manning right field and the nine-hole, allowing Haniger to have a DH day.

Today’s broadcast is one of the rare ones to be on Fox instead of ROOT, and LL commenter Arthur Jensen was kind enough to give a breakdown on the availability of that broadcast based on region.

They also included a link to the broadcast map, which you can find here.

Game start: 4:15 PM Pacific

TV: Q13 Fox

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM)

