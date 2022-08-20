8/20/22: Open Game Thread

Getting the start for the Seattle Mariners will be Logan Gilbert, who has had a rough go of it so far in August. In his three appearances this month he only lasted a full six one time, and has a 9.39 ERA and 7.30 FIP across all three starts. His last outing, against Texas, was a noticeable improvement over the first two against the Yankees, posting a quality start with five strikeouts, and he hopes to continue that upward trend. LoGi has a seeming advantage in that the Mariners offense has really woken up as of late, outscoring opponents in their last four games 35-13, although this year they have so far had mixed results against Oakland starter James Kaprielian.

The lineup today looks fairly consistent with what it has been lately, with the exception of Jake Lamb getting a rare start, manning right field and the nine-hole, allowing Haniger to have a DH day.

Today’s broadcast is one of the rare ones to be on Fox instead of ROOT, and LL commenter Arthur Jensen was kind enough to give a breakdown on the availability of that broadcast based on region.

They also included a link to the broadcast map, which you can find here.

Game start: 4:15 PM Pacific

TV: Q13 Fox

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM)