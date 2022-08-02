8/2/22: Open Game Thread

Phew! As the trade deadline winds down, it was kinda easy to forget that the Mariners have a real baseball game to play today. Seattle’s moves today for Curt Casali, Matthew Boyd, and Jake Lamb were certainly not blockbusters - and Casali and Boyd are currently on the IL - but they all helped to raise the floor of the roster and add some much-needed depth for the stretch run. You can check out Kate’s blurb on Casali here, and we’ll have pieces up for Boyd and Lamb as soon as we can.

Now, onto the lineups!

While the Mariners are running out the same lineup as they did yesterday, the Yankees are bringing out Matt Carpenter - yeah, the 242 wRC+ haver - out for the first time this series. Yikes! Logan Gilbert will need to halt the hard-contact trend he’s been on lately to have a chance at keeping the bats in the game, but given his nice pitch mix his last time out, I’m confident he can.

Thankfully, there’s also some good news on the injury front for Seattle: per Ryan Divish, both Julio Rodríguez and Ty France have been progressing nicely. France swung pain-free off a tee, and while he could play tomorrow, the Mariners would probably prefer to hold off until Friday back home. Julio, meanwhile, hasn’t swung a bat just yet, though he’s also off to a quick recovery.

Game Time: 4:05pm PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports Station, MLB At Bat