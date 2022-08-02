 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trade Deadline Open Thread: The Final Countdown

It’s goin’ down!

By sanford_and_son
Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals wins the All-Star Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

The Moosetracks comments are already getting overloaded because today is the day of days: the official MLB Trade Deadline is at today at 3 PM PT (eat it, East Coast bias). Shit is most definitely going DOWN if you haven’t heard yet.

Oh.....oh, no.

Sort it out, folks! Let the speculation fly! Get in those comments and keep posting updates, freak out, do whatever you need to do.

