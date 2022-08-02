Trade Deadline Open Thread: The Final Countdown

The Moosetracks comments are already getting overloaded because today is the day of days: the official MLB Trade Deadline is at today at 3 PM PT (eat it, East Coast bias). Shit is most definitely going DOWN if you haven’t heard yet.

The package going back to Washington for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, sources tell ESPN:



- LHP MacKenzie Gore

- OF Robert Hassell III

- SS C.J. Abrams

- OF James Wood

- RHP Jarlin Susana

- one more major league player



That's the only holdup right now to the agreed-upon deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

It is believed to gain access to all of this minor league talent (arguably the most ever traded in 1 deal) the Nationals on taking on Eric Hosmer. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 2, 2022

Oh.....oh, no.

Eric Hosmer is the most powerful man in baseball today. https://t.co/vluML5kOyk — Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) August 2, 2022

San Diego #Padres 1B Eric Hosmer has NOT approved the trade to Washington. The #Nats are on his no-trade list. It remains to be seen if he changes his mind. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 2, 2022

Sort it out, folks! Let the speculation fly! Get in those comments and keep posting updates, freak out, do whatever you need to do.