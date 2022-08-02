Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/2/22: Josh Hader, Trey Mancini, and Jake Odorizzi

Good morning all! Plenty of baseball news to catch up on as the trade deadline nears. Tune in to game two against the New York Yankees with Logan Gilbert on the mound at 4:05 pm.
In Mariners news...
- He’s here and he’s beautiful.
New guy!
- The Mariners add infielder Jonathan Villar on a minor league deal.
Mariners adding some help for Class AAA Tacoma, picking up Jonathan Villar on a minor league deal.
- A series of roster updates from Triple-A Tacoma:
Everything today (so far) impacting Tacoma:
LHP Brennan Bernardino optioned
LHP Danny Young DFA
RHP Michael Stryffeler promoted to Tacoma from AA
INF Alex Blandino released
INF Jonathan Villar signs, to Tacoma
OF Marcus Wilson outrighted to Tacoma
C Josh Morgan activated off IL
Around the league...
- An exciting three-team trade involving the Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles, and Tampa Bay Rays was completed yesterday:
Three-team trade! Full deal, according to sources.
Houston gets: 1B/OF Trey Manicini and RHP Jayden Murray
Baltimore gets: RHP Seth Johnson and Chayce McDermott
Tampa Bay gets: CF Jose Siri
- RHP Scott Effross has been traded from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Yankees in exchange for RHP Hayden Wesneski, who was Chicago’s No. 7 prospect.
- Milwaukee Brewers’ All-Star closer Josh Hader has been acquired by the San Diego Padres, who sent reliever Taylor Rogers, LHP prospect Robert Gasser, RHP Dinelson Lamet, and OF Esteury Ruiz to Milwaukee in return. In another move yesterday evening, the Brewers received RHP Matt Bush from the Texas Rangers in exchange for infielder Mark Mathias and minor league pitcher Antoine Kelly.
- The Atlanta Braves have signed third baseman and current NL MVP candidate Austin Riley to a 10-year/$212 million dollar contract.
- The Boston Red Sox were involved in a number of moves yesterday as they began by sending catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, and quickly replacing him by acquiring catcher Reese McGuire and a PTBNL or cash considerations from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for LHP Jake Diekman. Shortly after, the Red Sox additionally acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds for a PTBNL or cash considerations.
- LHP Jose Quintana and reliever Chris Stratton have been acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates by the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for reliever Johan Oviedo and infielder Malcom Nunez.
- The Atlanta Braves were also busy yesterday, starting by acquiring veteran OF Robbie Grossman from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for LHP Kris Anglin. The Braves also completed a deal to send LHP Will Smith to the Astros for RHP starter Jake Odorizzi.
