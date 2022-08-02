 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/2/22: Josh Hader, Trey Mancini, and Jake Odorizzi

Trades! Happening! Deadline! Approaching!

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Los Angeles Angels v Baltimore Orioles Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Good morning all! Plenty of baseball news to catch up on as the trade deadline nears. Tune in to game two against the New York Yankees with Logan Gilbert on the mound at 4:05 pm.

In Mariners news...

  • He’s here and he’s beautiful.
  • The Mariners add infielder Jonathan Villar on a minor league deal.
  • A series of roster updates from Triple-A Tacoma:

Around the league...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...