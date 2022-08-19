8/19/22: Open Game Thread

It’s Friday, it’s August, and it’s been a hot few days in Seattle. Come on inside and cool yourself off with a frosty stein of 2022 Seattle Mariners baseball, now with over ~90% postseason odds!
Playoff chances for AL teams, per Fangraphs:— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) August 19, 2022
Astros 100%
Yankees 99.9%
Mariners 91.1%
Blue Jays 88.1%
Rays 62.2%
Guardians 51.8%
Twins 49.9%
White Sox 43.3%
Red Sox 10.6%
Orioles 2.7%
Tigers, Royals, Angels, Rangers, Athletics 0.0%https://t.co/aW7oAjgFzc
Oh yeah, it’s Friday night baseball with the Mariners facing off against the last-place Oakland Athletics. Time to stack some wins for safe-keeping. Heads up, it starts a little earlier than usual for reasons unknown.
Lineups!
Mariners GameDay Info - August 19 at Oakland

First Pitch: 6:40 pm
TV: @ROOTSPORTS_NW
Radio: @SeattleSports
First Pitch: 6:40 pm
TV: @ROOTSPORTS_NW
Radio: @SeattleSports
Lineups, Game Notes & More on the Mariners Blog. ⬇️
Game time: 6:40 PM PT
TV: ROOT Sports Northwest
Radio: 710 AM Seattle Sports Radio
