8/19/22: Open Game Thread

It’s Friday, it’s August, and it’s been a hot few days in Seattle. Come on inside and cool yourself off with a frosty stein of 2022 Seattle Mariners baseball, now with over ~90% postseason odds!

Playoff chances for AL teams, per Fangraphs:

Astros 100%

Yankees 99.9%

Mariners 91.1%

Blue Jays 88.1%

Rays 62.2%

Guardians 51.8%

Twins 49.9%

White Sox 43.3%

Red Sox 10.6%

Orioles 2.7%

Tigers, Royals, Angels, Rangers, Athletics 0.0%https://t.co/aW7oAjgFzc — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) August 19, 2022

Oh yeah, it’s Friday night baseball with the Mariners facing off against the last-place Oakland Athletics. Time to stack some wins for safe-keeping. Heads up, it starts a little earlier than usual for reasons unknown.

Lineups!

Mariners GameDay Info - August 19 at Oakland



First Pitch: 6:40 pm



TV: @ROOTSPORTS_NW

Radio: @SeattleSports



Lineups, Game Notes & More on the Mariners Blog. ⬇️ — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) August 19, 2022

Game time: 6:40 PM PT

TV: ROOT Sports Northwest

Radio: 710 AM Seattle Sports Radio