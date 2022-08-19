 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

8/19/22: Open Game Thread

It’s game one of the Throwdown in Oak-town (no one is calling it that besides me)

By sanford_and_son
MLB: AUG 17 Mariners at Angels
let’s get ‘em, john paul
Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s Friday, it’s August, and it’s been a hot few days in Seattle. Come on inside and cool yourself off with a frosty stein of 2022 Seattle Mariners baseball, now with over ~90% postseason odds!

Oh yeah, it’s Friday night baseball with the Mariners facing off against the last-place Oakland Athletics. Time to stack some wins for safe-keeping. Heads up, it starts a little earlier than usual for reasons unknown.

Lineups!

Game time: 6:40 PM PT
TV: ROOT Sports Northwest
Radio: 710 AM Seattle Sports Radio

