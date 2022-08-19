 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/19/22: Adam Frazier, James Paxton, and The Seattle Storm

Happy Friday!

By Anders Jorstad
Chicago White Sox v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Good morning everyone and happy Friday! Let’s get to the latest news from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • James Paxton’s comeback was cut short when he experienced lat tightness just two batters into his first rehab outing of the season.
  • It didn’t take long for Elvis Andrus to land himself a new gig.

Anders’ picks...

