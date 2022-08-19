Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/19/22: Adam Frazier, James Paxton, and The Seattle Storm

Good morning everyone and happy Friday! Let’s get to the latest news from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Due to recent prospect graduations, the Mariners have a player in the Baseball America Top 100 again with Matt Brash entering the fray. ($)
- Adam Frazier is an interesting fella.
My fellow Mariners fans, I bring to you...— Dan (@DanJonCon) August 18, 2022
The Sounds of Captain Slapdick: pic.twitter.com/SkQB8jfr3y
Around the league...
- James Paxton’s comeback was cut short when he experienced lat tightness just two batters into his first rehab outing of the season.
- It didn’t take long for Elvis Andrus to land himself a new gig.
Shortstop Elvis Andrus is signing with the Chicago White Sox, sources tell ESPN. Andrus cleared waivers and is expected to join the White Sox in Cleveland tomorrow.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 18, 2022
- Baseball America presented its midseason organizational talent rankings. When the season began, the Mariners were 1st. Now, they’re 22nd (which is still higher than both the Astros and Angels!) ($)
Anders’ picks...
- The Seattle Storm won their first WNBA playoff game over the Washington Mystics last night in a close contest.
- Nora Princiotti at The Ringer says the NFL made its priorities clear when it chose to suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games of the season yesterday.
