Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/18/22: Cal Raleigh, Dellin Betances, and Jon Daniels

The Rangers hit the reset button — kinda.

By Anders Jorstad
Los Angels Angles v Texas Rangers Has Been Postponed Due To The Tragic Passing Of Tyler Skaggs Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Hello everyone and happy Thursday! The M’s are off today after sweeping the Angels. Here’s some baseball news to hold you over until they begin their series with Oakland tomorrow.

In Mariners news...

  • Cal Raleigh is finding himself in elite territory at the position. Though he is 5th in the AL in fWAR (2.6) among catchers, he’s third in the division (Sean Murphy, 3.7 and Jonah Heim, 2.8).
  • Experience the All-Star Game with Julio in his vlog!

Around the league...

  • It seems like Franmil Reyes and Joey Gallo were the two steals of the trade deadline...even though Reyes was claimed on waivers.
  • Brett Baty started his Mets career with a bang.

Anders’ picks...

  • Keep an eye out if you’re in the area!

