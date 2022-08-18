Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/18/22: Cal Raleigh, Dellin Betances, and Jon Daniels

Hello everyone and happy Thursday! The M’s are off today after sweeping the Angels. Here’s some baseball news to hold you over until they begin their series with Oakland tomorrow.
In Mariners news...
- Cal Raleigh is finding himself in elite territory at the position. Though he is 5th in the AL in fWAR (2.6) among catchers, he’s third in the division (Sean Murphy, 3.7 and Jonah Heim, 2.8).
Most home runs among catchers, 2022— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) August 17, 2022
➡️1) Cal Raleigh: 18
2-t) Willson Contreras: 17
2-t) Will Smith: 17
2-t) Salvador Perez: 17
5) William Contreras: 16
- Experience the All-Star Game with Julio in his vlog!
Around the league...
- The Rangers announced that they have parted ways with President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels and have promoted General Manager Chris Young.
- Jordan Shusterman at FOX Sports ranked all of the near-perfect games that we’ve seen since Félix’s most recent perfecto in 2012.
- Add another team to the list of squads the Mariners have broken.
Aaron Boone said the Yankees had a team meeting in Seattle— Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) August 17, 2022
"You get guys together every now and then to say some things over the years. Sometimes there's some yelling behind it. Sometimes it's rallying. Sometimes it's a little of both" pic.twitter.com/0Nk1TAuDks
- The A’s have released Elvis Andrus in advance of their series with Seattle.
- Tyler Mahle exited his start with the Twins yesterday with an apparent shoulder injury. At this time, the team is optimistic he’ll be back on the field soon.
- The Toronto Star’s Gregor Chisholm makes the case that Yusei Kikuchi needs to be removed from the starting rotation.
- Joey Votto’s tough season has been cut short.
NEWS: Joey Votto announced he will have season-ending surgery for a rotator cuff tear on Friday.— Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) August 17, 2022
- It seems like Franmil Reyes and Joey Gallo were the two steals of the trade deadline...even though Reyes was claimed on waivers.
Before today's game, Franmil Reyes said he believes the "change of scenery" dynamic can be real.— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 17, 2022
"Of course, yeah," Reyes said. "Because my confidence went from 20 percent to like over 120 percent."
He ropes another double. Now slashing .379/.379/.759 in first 29 ABs with Cubs.
- Brett Baty started his Mets career with a bang.
First AB...HOME RUN for @baty_brett. #LGM pic.twitter.com/cI44N57mlc— New York Mets (@Mets) August 17, 2022
- Longtime New York reliever Dellin Betances announced his retirement from baseball.
- Ben Carsley at Baseball Prospectus wrote about Fernando Tatis, Jr.’s long road back to redemption within his own clubhouse. ($)
Anders’ picks...
- Keep an eye out if you’re in the area!
There could be visible aurora borealis as far south as the Washington-Oregon border, according to NOAA Space Weather. Here's what to know. https://t.co/N7oNjnEYIO— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) August 17, 2022
Loading comments...