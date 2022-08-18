Lookout Landing Podcast 198: Hot Girl Bummer

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

After a busy trade deadline and crispy summer month, the full crew of John Trupin, Kate Preusser and Evan James are back to business to discuss a tidy little sweep of the disintegrating, wet cheese pile we call the Los Angeles Angels. Is Ohtani done with the Angels? Is Mike Trout’s spine wet sand? We’ve got the hot takes and cold deets on the American League West. We dig into the great unraveling of the Texas Rangers with President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels out, and Manager Chris Woodward right there with him. We look at Luis Castillo and marvel at how he just might be Jerry’s greatest trade, despite the cost. We try to recall our favorite games of the year out of so many good options, especially with the 9th inning magic of late. We wrap with a smattering of listener questions and a shout out to Evan White, who is alive! and raking again in Tacoma.

listen to Traumazine.