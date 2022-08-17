65-54: Chart

Mariners 11, Angels 7

Times the Mariners hit the ball harder than 100 mph: 9

Players with a higher K/BB than George Kirby: 2

Game Thread Comment of the Day, from mrhanusa (in an edited comment): Michelob Ultra is the Chone Figgins of beer

Hitting a home run on your birthday: J.P. Crawford, +.124 WPA. but also, obviously, Cal Raleigh (2 Beef Boy Bombs) and Jesse Winker (1 Birthday Boy Bomb)

Having a birthday in the offseason: Julio Rodríguez, -.037 WPA

YouTube Player of the Game: Somehow never you, the viewer

OTD Ichiro, 2004: We’ve got a flagship OTD Ichiro today, as Ichiro traveled to Kansas City in August for the first time, for a series from August 16 to 18, 2004, which eventually led to the legendary Bob Costas interview. (While at the K, on August 17, he recorded a career-high five RBI in a game, something he did three times in his career.)