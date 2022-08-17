Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/17/22: Michael Harris II, Shea Langeliers, and Paul Blackburn

Hello folks! The Mariners have had a couple of strange wins over the Angels and look for the sweep today in the series finale. Let’s check out what else is happening around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Prelander Berroa and Emerson Hancock landed themselves on this week’s Baseball America Hot Sheet. ($)
- A trio of Mariners prospects also made Baseball Prospectus’ Monday Morning Ten Pack. ($)
Around the league...
- Atlanta continues to hand out long-term contracts as the team agreed to an 8-year, $72 million extension with rookie outfielder Michael Harris II. They now have Harris, Ronald Acuña, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, and Ozzie Albies all on contract through at least 2025. This is pretty much what the Mariners should be doing with Julio Rodríguez, Ty France, Logan Gilbert, etc. in the next couple of years.
- Speaking of Atlanta, the A’s have called up top catching prospect Shea Langeliers, who the organization acquired in the Olson trade.
- The Mariners have nine more games against the A’s this season, and none of them will be against their best pitcher Paul Blackburn, who has been shut down for the remainder of the season.
- Kiley McDaniel at ESPN updated his top 50 prospects list, with no Mariners making the cut. ($)
- It appears that the league is still cracking down on sign-stealing.
Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro was suspended for one game and fined for violating MLB policy when he played while having a cell phone in his back pocket.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 16, 2022
- The Mets starting rotation is getting banged up, with Carlos Carrasco set to miss 3-4 weeks with an oblique strain and Taijuan Walker being removed from yesterday’s game with back spasms.
- Meanwhile, the Mets called up top third base prospect Brett Baty.
- Here’s a name to keep an eye out for this coming winter.
Shim has a big FB that's clocked up to ~98 mph in HS tourney games this year (as well as close to 100 mph in a scrimmage). carries a big 6'4'' 227 lbs frame. He's been marred with command inconsistencies after suffering back muscle cramps/pains, but the ceiling is undeniable.— Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) August 16, 2022
- Justin Choi at Fangraphs reminded people that Steven Kwan is still doing his thing and doing it well.
- The Padres are nixing their planned Fernando Tatis, Jr. bobblehead night and are replacing it with a Juan Soto t-shirt giveaway night.
Anders’ picks...
