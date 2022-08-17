 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/17/22: Michael Harris II, Shea Langeliers, and Paul Blackburn

The A’s continue to get worse, somehow.

By Anders Jorstad
Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Hello folks! The Mariners have had a couple of strange wins over the Angels and look for the sweep today in the series finale. Let’s check out what else is happening around baseball.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • Atlanta continues to hand out long-term contracts as the team agreed to an 8-year, $72 million extension with rookie outfielder Michael Harris II. They now have Harris, Ronald Acuña, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, and Ozzie Albies all on contract through at least 2025. This is pretty much what the Mariners should be doing with Julio Rodríguez, Ty France, Logan Gilbert, etc. in the next couple of years.
  • Speaking of Atlanta, the A’s have called up top catching prospect Shea Langeliers, who the organization acquired in the Olson trade.
  • The Mariners have nine more games against the A’s this season, and none of them will be against their best pitcher Paul Blackburn, who has been shut down for the remainder of the season.
  • Kiley McDaniel at ESPN updated his top 50 prospects list, with no Mariners making the cut. ($)
  • It appears that the league is still cracking down on sign-stealing.

Anders’ picks...

