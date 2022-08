When your best friend lives walking distance from you: Ty France (.228 WPA)

When your best friend lives a seven hour plane ride away: Mitch Haniger (-.093 WPA)

OTD in Ichiro: We’ve got two for you tonight! In 2012 he doubled for the 20th time, acheiving the feat for the 19th season in a row. And in 2017 he appeared in his 100th game for the 24th season in a row. Imagine being half as good at something for as long as Ichiro was goddamn amazing at baseball.