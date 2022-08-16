8/16/22: Open Game Thread

Many are calling last night’s 6-2 chaotic thriller of a victory over the Angels the game of the year, and you’d be hard pressed to find a better one. In case you missed the action, you can read Kate’s lovely recap of a game that was frankly pretty frustrating for most of the night. If you want to skip to a detailed retelling of that wonderfully weird ninth inning, Bee’s got you covered. As great as that win was, though, the Mariners march on, and we have some lefty-against-lefty shenanigans happening tonight.

No mercernary opener after last night’s game ended on a Jo Adell strikeout where he was hit on the hand mid-swing? I’ll take it! José Suárez has been a pain in the Mariners’ ass this year, allowing just one run over 10.1 innings while striking out fifteen. Thankfully this time, the M’s have Mitch Haniger back in the fold, as well as sudden lefty destroyer Sam Haggerty rounding out the lineup. If Seattle’s bats can get to Suárez before he settles into a groove, they should be in a good position to strike at Anaheim’s bullpen earlier rather than later. Curt Casali also gets the start behind the plate as he continues to get familiar with Seattle’s pitching staff. Robbie Ray is coming off an effectively wild start against the Yankees, walking five across 6.1 innings while only giving up a pair of runs. I highly doubt he’ll get that fortunate with stranding runners a second start in a row, so some improved command would be lovely to see. Let’s keep the good times rolling!

Game Time: 6:38pm PDT (why can’t anything about the Angels be normal?!”

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv for out-of-market viewers

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports, MLB At Bat