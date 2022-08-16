 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/16/22: Anthony Rizzo, Walker Buehler, and Amir Garrett

Chaos Ball is back!

In one of the crazier innings I’ve ever seen, the Mariners edged out a 6-2 win against the Los Angeles Angels last night in the top of the ninth inning to start off the series on a high note. Catch game two tonight as Robbie Ray takes the mound for a 6:38 pm start.

  • A solid showing of Mariners fans in Anaheim last night! Always great to see.

  • The 2022 MLB postseason schedule has been released! Some pieces to note: All four wild card series will be on three consecutive days, starting October 7th, and each division series will start right after on October 11th. The NLCS will start on October 18th and the ALCS will begin the 19th.
  • A heated exchange took place at the New York Yankees game last night against the Tampa Bay Rays as Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch that the umpire ruled he didn’t move out of the way for.

