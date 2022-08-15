8/15/22: Open Game Thread

It’s wild to think that it’s been a full decade since Félix Hernández threw the most recent perfect game in Major League history. Though several others have come close - most recently Tampa’s Drew Rasmussen took one into the ninth inning yesterday - none have unseated our former, beloved King ever since. How different were things for you and yours back then?

Do you remember what you were doing on this day 10 years ago when King Felix threw the last perfect game in MLB? pic.twitter.com/b2laGFa9Be — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) August 15, 2022

As the dek suggests, an absolute primo pitching matchup feels like an appropriate way to celebrate this wonderful anniversary. Luis Castillo is facing off against Shohei Ohtani, and if you like pitching, you should be in for a fun night.

News and notes from pre-game:

It’s a mild surprise to see Eugenio Suárez off, with Jake Lamb in his stead at third base. Scott Servais made it clear, however, that this is just a day off, noting that he’s been playing hard and can’t remember the last time Suárez wasn’t in the lineup (it was April 8th, aka the second game of the season). Servais added that there’s a good chance we see Eugenio in the later innings, either as a pinch hitter or defensive replacement.

Servais had praise for new backup catcher Curt Casali, saying he’s been “as advertised” regarding his knowledge of the game and rapport with pitchers. He did acknowledge that it would take a bit of time for him to get properly up to speed, citing that it had been a while since he’d played a big league game due to his injury and rehab assignment. Whether this means we’ll see Cal continue to get as much work as he has been will remain to be seen: I, for one, was a bit surprised Casali wasn’t catching Castillo given the two’s time in Cincinnati together.

Game Time: 6:38pm PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv for out-of-market viewers

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports, MLB At Bat