Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/15/22: Luis Torrens, Edwin Diaz, and Drew Rasmussen

Good morning! The Mariners put the Texas Rangers series behind them as they begin the first of three games with the Los Angeles Angles tonight. An exciting matchup of Luis Castillo vs. Shohei Ohtani awaits, with first pitch scheduled for 6:38 pm.
In Mariners news...
- The team has announced a few roster moves as Luis Torrens has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma and Ken Giles has elected free agency.
•C Luis Torrens has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.
•RHP Ken Giles has declined his outright assignment and became a free agent.
- Following Fernando Tatis Jr.’s 80-game suspension, Benjamin Ranieri at Sports Illustrated believes Julio Rodriguez could be the new face of MLB.
Around the league...
- Congrats to Edwin Diaz on his 200th career save!
- After being officially reinstated from the IL yesterday afternoon, Michael Wacha’s first start back with the Boston Red Sox after six weeks did not disappoint. He threw seven scoreless innings, only allowing two hits and one walk, and recording a season high of nine strikeouts to lead Boston to a 3-0 win.
- James Wagner at the New York Times explores the unique relationship MLB players have with their gloves, talking to players such as Chicago Cubs All-Star catcher Wilson Contreras and our very own Eugenio Suarez about the care they put in to maintaining their gloves.
- Tampa Bay Rays RHP (and Puyallup, WA native!) Drew Rasmussen pitched a perfect game into the ninth inning before allowing a double on the first pitch of the inning in the Rays’ win yesterday against the Baltimore Orioles, expanding their lead in the AL Wild Card race.
