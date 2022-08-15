Pairing Mariners Photos of the Week with Song Titles

I’ll start with this tweet from Jen Mueller:

What a series win!

The Mariners improve to 27-14 in 1-run games.



I’ll be the first to admit that August is when the grind of baseball usually hits but this is different.



Do you believe? ⚾️ — Jen Mueller (@JenTalksSports) August 10, 2022

First, her stat proves that the Mariners are truly the Clutch Kings of MLB. A loss in a one-run game just feels...wrong?

Second, she’s right about August. It’s a grind. It’s a slog. It’s almost like the Great Molasses Flood of 1919 that traps those that just can’t escape Mariners fandom.

That’s why we’re switching things up a bit and pairing this week’s POTW with song titles. Let us know in the comments what tunes come to mind when you see these shots from the past 7 8 days.

And yes, there’s a link to a playlist with all these bangers at the end.

Sunday August 7 vs. Los Angeles Angels

“Why Did You Do That?” by Lady Gaga from A Star Is Born

Cal Raleigh currently ranks 7th in the AL in caught stealing percentage (.304), despite being the most attempted-against catcher in the AL (tied with Christian Vázquez of BOS/HOU). The overall leader in attempts against is Washington’s young catcher Keibert Ruiz, indicating teams are anxious to test these young arms—without success, as Ruiz has put out 19 of the 60 attempts against him. Cal is also at a disadvantage, having to share a battery with Robbie Ray, who has the second-most bases stolen against him in baseball this year. But as long as it’s not Ray on the mound, Raleigh generally holds things down well back there, and is also excellent at fielding his position in relays to cut down batters at home plate . Also, I’m going to be honest: this song is super cringe (Diane Warren might have wanted to look into having a few more songwriters to avoid lyrics like “Boy, could you please stop being so fine?/When I stare at you I wish I were blind”), and annoyingly repetitive, just like watching teams attempt to test Cal behind the dish. Go on, though, we’re happy to take the free outs. -Kate

I Can’t Help But Feel by Surfaces

Jesse Winker is many things, but a man who does not feel his groove is not one of them. Not that he’s been in the groove lately. But that’s besides the point. This song is pretty club-y so it begs the question: is Winker a club or a bar kinda guy? -Shay

“Chichar” - Neutro Shorty

Aside from the Shakiras and Daddy Yankees and Bad Bunnys of the music industry, it can be hard for Latin artists to get a foothold in the States, so let’s take this moment in Eugenio’s photo of the week to shout out fellow Venezuelan artist Neutro Shorty and this aggressively ear-wormy song, as irresistible as Eugenio’s smile. -Kate

Monday August 8 vs. New York Yankees

Hit the Back by King Princess

Okay, this is just literal. The lyrics don’t make sense with who Suarez is as a person or a player but the song title is literally RIGHT THERE. -Shay

There She Goes by Sixpence None The Richer

“There she goes again racing through my brain and I just can’t contain the feeling that remains.” What thoughts were racing through Cal’s mind as Benny Biceps was sliding right past him? What feelings remained? In any case, there he goes...again. -Shay

Foo Fighters - “My Hero”

A staple of any slo-mo sports clip worth its salt ever since the movie “Varsity Blues” expertly used it, this stadium-thumping classic may be a bit cliché at this point, but you know what? His teammates call Mitch Haniger “Our Champion” and his handful of hero moments the last few seasons justify such an honorific nickname and anthem. So the Foos, it is. -ES

Missed Connection by The Head and the Heart

Couldn’t get to the ball quick enough? Call that a missed connection. -Shay

Don’t Lose Sight by Lawrence

Although Cal launched it, he didn’t launch it in the exact right direction. But his teammates were attentively watching and didn’t lose sight of the ball.

Also a good song for reminding yourself not to let the doubters get you down. If there’s one team in MLB that’s had doubters for the past *checks notes* two decades, it’s the Mariners. -Shay

Tuesday August 9 vs. New York Yankees

Backup by Ripe

This first time I heard this song I listened to it at least 20 times in a row. Twenty. It’s that good. It also reminds you that if you’re ever in a bind or need someone’s help, it’s on the way. Don’t be afraid to call (the bullpen), backup is on the way. -Shay

“I Love Your Smile” - Shanice

Friends, I would like to transport you back to a magical time known as 1991. While long-standing institutions were being toppled (the USSR, apartheid, Pan Am), Shanice emerged like a dove from the rubble with “I Love Your Smile,” a bubblegum-light R&B song with an infectious hook, a Sunday Schoolified Janet Jackson aesthetic, and a mid-song spoken-word section capped off by, what else, a saxophone solo. It’s delightful and pure and feels like a throwback to a simpler time, which is also the sensation I get watching Luis Castillo pitch, when I’m not consumed by awe. The Mariners have a true ace capable of going deep into games, harkening back to the days of prime Félix or Randy. It’s enough to make me want to throw on some acid-wash high-waisted jeans with a blousy polka-dot top and fire up Donkey Kong on the Super NES. -Kate

Hold Out Your Hand by Brandi Carlile

You thought you could get through a list of songs without my lord and savior Brandi Carlile? Ha! This one’s perfect. J.P.’s showing off that yes, he has the ball and yes, this is our house. -Shay

“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé

Look, I’m not here to question why Queen Bey made a Da Share Zone post into a song, but I do know that I love blasting this song out the windows when driving away from someplace I don’t want to be anymore. Release your job! Release Jeremy’s place! Release your anger! Release the bad vibes! That’s how you make room for more good ones. -Kate

If This Is It by Newton Faulkner

Of course, I’m writing this following Torrens being DFA’d only days following this walk-off RBI single against the New York Yankees. I first heard this song my freshman year of college at the University of Arizona in my Popular Entertainment class when the professor played us a YouTube video of this song paired with highlights from the 2012 Summer Olympics and it was just, *chef’s kiss.* To get the full effect, listen to this song while you’re rewatching this moment from Torrens. -Shay

I’m Gonna Getcha Good! by Shania Twain

Honestly, the reason I chose this song is because Frazier has the look in his eyes that Shania Twain gave the record label when she insisted there be an explanation mark at the end of the song title. -Shay

“Turntable” by TLC

Life is full of so many twists and turns, and that is absolutely true for baseball players. The highs tower over mountains, and the lows reach depths unexplored. Luis Torrens has had a career so far defined by these peaks and valleys. These moments had an element of bittersweetness to them at the time given we all knew what would likely happen next, and since then that feeling has cemented within me. Whenever I go through a series of struggles in my life, songs like “Turntable” are there to remind me that there will be better moments along the journey, that the bitter makes the sweet that much sweeter. In this moment, none of the struggles mattered to Torrens or the team, the table had turned into something precious, and I hope he carries this moment with him. Whatever the future holds for him, whatever struggles lie ahead, I hope he finds and lives in more of these moments of victory and realize the journey was worth it. -Bren

Night Changes by One Direction

Let me be that person and say I loved this song before TikTok made it popular (again). But it does remind us to live in, and enjoy the moments when they happen for tomorrow is a new day with new experiences. Moments like the walk-off against the Yankees are fleeting, especially in a season as long as MLB goes. I think that’s all the more reason to hold onto these moments. Tightly. -Shay

Wednesday August 10 vs. New York Yankees

Juelz Santana - “Rumble Young Man Rumble”

Few walk-up songs have been as instantly attention grabbing due to an utter lack of drums or bombast as Sam Haggerty using the main theme from “The Godfather” as his theme song. It demands RESPECT and will MAKE YOU AN OFFER YOU CAN’T REFUSE and other pop culture Italianisms. But, true blue Haggerty-heads know of his humble beginnings as a Binghamton Rumble Pony, and the word rumble makes me think of this late 00’s Juelz Santana (dipSET!!!!) banger, which would also play majestically during a home run trot. Rumble, young Haggz, rumble. -ES

Closer by Tegan and Sara

I know that this closer and that closer aren’t the same. Nor are they pronounced the same way. But every time Paul Sewald comes in clutch I think we all feel just a little bit closer. -Shay

Alone In A Crowd - “Is Anybody There?”

Throwing it back to the late 80’s for a classic NYHC/Youth Crew anthem about feeling alienated and alone even among your peers. That’s ol’ Robbie right there. Alone In A Crowd put out one seven inch single with four songs and never recorded anything again, but those four songs established a legacy and mythology as younger generations of hardcore punk bands covered those athemic songs live all over the world. Will Robbie Ray take a similar one-and-done trajectory as a Cy Young award winning ace? His recent turnaround would suggest no the heck not, but time will tell! - ES

Don Omar - Danza Kuduro

The opening horns in this joyous summer staple have a Pavlovian effect on me, much like seeing the infielders do their postgame celebration dance. Like other great group dance songs (“The Cupid Shuffle,” “Cha-Cha Slide,” “Watch Me,” “Boot Scootin Boogie”), Don Omar and Lucenzo handily provide instructions right in the lyrics for how to dance “kuduro”, although you have to understand a hybrid of Spanish and Portuguese to get them. -Kate

Always Love by Nada Surf

I like to think this is an anthem to all the teams that found success because of the chemistry within the clubhouse. You can’t just love the destination, you have to love the journey, too. -Shay

Friday August 12 at Texas Rangers

Slide by The Goo Goo Dolls

Another very literal pairing. Only this time the subject of the photo was born the same year the song was released (1998). Excuse me while I go put on my reading glasses so I can see the audacity this world has to make us grow up. -Shay

At Least I Had Fun by Martin Jensen, RANI

No matter what happens in this game that comes with so many ups and downs, Julio’s always having fun. Even when he fouls it off like in this shot. Just look at him. Ugh. He’s perfect. -Shay

Deeper Than The Holler by Randy Travis

I’ve been in one of those moods lately where all I can listen to is country music and this has been one of the more frequented tracks on my “hay fever” playlist (country music means Montana and Montana means hay fever during baling season which I got out of every year and got to sit in the truck and listen to country music). This is all to say that my love for Mitch Haniger and his ability to make plays like this and turn them for a double play is deep...er than the holler. -Shay

Saturday August 13 at Texas Rangers

Sugar, We’re Goin Down by Fall Out Boy

Sugar, we’re goin down swingin’. ‘Nuff said. -Shay

Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd

I’ll always be curious about what possess critters to go out in the middle of the field during a ball game and...oh, yeah, it’s the attention. Okay, I get it. Totally get it.

Here’s a pigeon. A free pigeon. -Shay

Learn to Fly by the Foo Fighters

Get up, Eugenio (and Manny). You’ve earned it (and there won’t be many more exciting things happening for the team in this game so you should soak it up while you can). -Shay

Sunday August 14 at Texas Rangers

The Great Escape by Boys Like Girls

Sam Haggerty probably young enough to have belted this song at his middle school graduation. And just like he escaped the confines of the preteen infested walls of junior high, this ball escapes the reach and allows Nathaniel Lowe to safely reach base. -Shay

Mesmerize by Ja Rule, Ashanti

We get it, Texas, we’re mesmerized by Julio, too. But we’re not major league ball players that need to make that out. And for that...you get hit with this classic 2002 hit that lived in all of our heads for much too long. -Shay

Trouble With A Heartbreak by Jason Aldean

This series was nothing short of frustrating and, at times, heartbreaking. Losing a series to an opponent that you swept mopped at this venue only a month ago? Break out the chocolate ice cream, we’re gonna need it to get over this one.

Well, friends, we’ve reached the end. As promised, here’s a link to the playlist (if you use Spotify)! Do you think you know a song that better matches any of these photos? Let us know in the comments!