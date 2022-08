Game Thread Comment of the Day, from PyramidHeadFeveisen: long live the king

A sick burn: Mitch Haniger, +.148 WPA

Children yelling “Hey batter, batter, batter” for three hours: Carlos Santana, -.191 WPA

OTD Ichiro, 2005: Goes 3 for 5 with a double, two stolen bases, three runs scored, and an RBI