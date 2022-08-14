8/14/2022: Open Game Thread

The Mariners will try to shake off last night’s all-around sloppiness with a win in today’s rubber match. The M’s are 8-5 in games that decide a series this year.

Today is probably the best pitching matchup of the series. That’s not something I ever imagined myself saying about a game featuring Martín Pérez, but life’s full of surprises.

Curt Casali gets his first action since being acquired from the Giants at the deadline. Hopefully, Scott Servais can resist the temptation to make Cal Raleigh get behind the plate at some point in the late innings.

Jesse Winker gets the day off, perhaps allowing him to reset after his worst game in a while.

First pitch: 11:35 PT

TV: ROOT Sports with Sims and Blow on the call (a relief after whatever it was FOX was doing yeterday)

Radio: Back on the flagship 710 after the indignity of getting bumped for a Seahawks preseason game last night, with Rizzs and Hill