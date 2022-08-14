 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/14/22: Julio Rodríguez, Wynton Bernard, Nelson Cruz

Blazing speed, booming sticks, and an emotional debut.

By Bren Everfolly
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Arizona Diamondbaccks v Colorado Rockies Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Julio Rodríguez is quick on the basepaths, but yesterday he took it to a whole new level

  • Taylor Trammell was activated off the IL and will be playing in Tacoma, for the time being.

Around the league...

  • With Ian Kinsler being inducted into the Ranger’s Hall of Fame yesterday, Levi Weaver over at The Athletic muses about how the current Rangers team could use someone with his type of personality to take them to the next level ($)
  • There was a lot of spectacle on Thursday during the Field of Dreams game, and in a unique situation Jonathan India got to see some of it from a bird’s eyes view. He reflected on the situation here.
  • Originally drafted in the 35th round in 2012, the 31 year old Wynton Bernard finally made his big league debut after ten years in the minor leagues, and he made the most of it.

Here he is telling his mom about getting the call. You might want to grab some tissues.

  • The legendary status of Nelson Cruz only grows as he reached 2,000 hits

  • Even more Padres players decided to chime in their hot takes on the Fernando Tatis situation

  • Travis Jankowski has found a landing spot on a minor league deal.

Bren’s pick...

  • Yesterday was a little rough, so today let’s all finish off the weekend getting back to those Friday fun-day vibes. Sunday dance party day, engage!

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...