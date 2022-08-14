Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/14/22: Julio Rodríguez, Wynton Bernard, Nelson Cruz

In Mariners news...
- Julio Rodríguez is quick on the basepaths, but yesterday he took it to a whole new level
Julio Rodríguez leads off the game with a chopping infield single.— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) August 13, 2022
Sprint speed: 31.2 ft/sec (his fastest on a base hit this year)
Home-to-first: 4.13 seconds
- Taylor Trammell was activated off the IL and will be playing in Tacoma, for the time being.
Roster move pic.twitter.com/5U2qOPD1Lc— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) August 13, 2022
Around the league...
- With Ian Kinsler being inducted into the Ranger’s Hall of Fame yesterday, Levi Weaver over at The Athletic muses about how the current Rangers team could use someone with his type of personality to take them to the next level ($)
- There was a lot of spectacle on Thursday during the Field of Dreams game, and in a unique situation Jonathan India got to see some of it from a bird’s eyes view. He reflected on the situation here.
- Originally drafted in the 35th round in 2012, the 31 year old Wynton Bernard finally made his big league debut after ten years in the minor leagues, and he made the most of it.
31-year-old Wynton Bernard picked up his first hit, stolen base and run in one trip around the bases during his MLB debut tonight! pic.twitter.com/96PyBaQ6YG— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 13, 2022
Here he is telling his mom about getting the call. You might want to grab some tissues.
Wynton Bernard got the MLB call up to the Rockies after a decade in the minor leagues.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 13, 2022
He shared the moment with his mom
(via @bgold_3) pic.twitter.com/zd0A2bIS4C
- The legendary status of Nelson Cruz only grows as he reached 2,000 hits
Congrats to Nelson Cruz on 2,000 @MLB hits! pic.twitter.com/7oPSDBcOmD— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 14, 2022
- Even more Padres players decided to chime in their hot takes on the Fernando Tatis situation
Manny Machado on Tatis:— Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) August 13, 2022
“He hasn’t been part of our team all year, and we’ve gotten this far without him…We still have the same goal, which is to try to make a World Series and try to bring a championship to San Diego.”
(h/t @sdut)
Padres RHP Mike Clevinger on Fernando Tatis Jr.'s suspension: "This is the second time we've been disappointed with him. You hope he grows up and learns from this and learns that it’s about more than just him right now.” #Padres #MLB— Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) August 13, 2022
- Travis Jankowski has found a landing spot on a minor league deal.
Source: Mets sign Travis Jankowski. Minor league deal— Andy Martino (@martinonyc) August 13, 2022
Bren’s pick...
- Yesterday was a little rough, so today let’s all finish off the weekend getting back to those Friday fun-day vibes. Sunday dance party day, engage!
EVERYBODY DANCE NOW pic.twitter.com/m2MJQPawtO— Dan (@DanJonCon) August 13, 2022
