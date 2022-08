Having that dog in you: Eugenio Suárez, +.092 WPA

That dog pooping on the rug: Marco Gonzales, -.388 WPA

On This Day in Ichiro: In 2011, Ichiro led off the bottom of the first with a first-pitch bomb against the Red Sox, and helped out Félix Hernández by gunning down Jacoby Ellsbury at the plate.