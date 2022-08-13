Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Threads 8/13/22: Open Game Thread Two Scoring early is good, actually By Bren Everfolly@everfolly Aug 13, 2022, 5:08pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 8/13/22: Open Game Thread Two Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email No hiding from the Mariners offense for Dunning tonight, sorry Dane Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports The Mariners play some great small ball with competitive ABs up and down the lineup so far! GOMS! More From Lookout Landing 8/13/22: Open Game Thread Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Tucker the Clubhouse Pup, Soloman Bates, and an Elaine Benes Dance-off Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/13/22: Prelander Berroa, Ken Giles, and Fernando Tatis, Jr. The Seattle Mariners assemble a complete team, for a clear victory of the Texas Rangers 62-52: Chart 8/12/22: Open Game Thread Part Four Loading comments...
Loading comments...