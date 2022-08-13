Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/13/22: Prelander Berroa, Ken Giles, and Fernando Tatis, Jr.

Hello everyone and welcome to the weekend! The Mariners are in the first American League wild card position and have 91.8% playoff odds according to Fangraphs. Let’s keep the good times rolling.
In Mariners news...
- Prelander Berroa — who the Mariners got from the Giants this year for Donavan Walton — might just be something. Though his poor control means that “something” might simply be a dominant reliever. By the way, this outing was part of a combined no-hitter for the Travelers, their second of the season.
"My goodness, he's putting on a show!"— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 13, 2022
No. 24 @Mariners prospect Prelander Berroa fans 11 in five hitless innings for the @ARTravs: pic.twitter.com/2CLL4qXHaX
- The Mariners designated reliever Ken Giles for assignment after his struggles on the mound continued into his rehab stint.
- Evan James, Michael Ajeto, and myself had The Athletic’s Eno Sarris on our Mariners pod “It’s Never Sunny in Seattle” on the off-day on Thursday. Listen to what Eno had to say about the M’s starters, bullpen, Jarred Kelenic, and more! The pod is also available as an audio-only on Spotify, Apple, etc.
Around the league...
- The big bombshell around baseball yesterday was the news that Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis, Jr. has been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for PEDs, which he claims he took inadvertently when trying to treat ringworm (which, according to at least one dermatologist, doesn’t pass the smell test). He will be forced to miss the rest of the 2022 (in which he had not yet played a game) and some of 2023 as well.
- The initial comments from the Padres regarding Tatis are...not good.
Preller: "I think we're hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be some maturity. And obviously with the news today, it's more of a pattern and something we've got to dig a little bit more into. (1/2)— Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) August 13, 2022
- The Team USA squad is filling out and it’s stacked with stars.
Team USA is looking good pic.twitter.com/hIk8xClnRs— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 12, 2022
- C. Trent Rosecrans at The Athletic wrote about the simple magic of the Field of Dreams game. ($)
- Marisa Ingemi at The San Francisco Chronicle told the story of Jamie Baum, who played on the boys baseball team at her high school and is now playing for the USWNT.
- Astros outfielder Michael Brantley will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his shoulder.
- The Orioles have called up top pitching prospect DL Hall who will make his debut tonight.
- Maitreyi Anantharaman at Defector is offended by the ineptitude of the American League Central.
- The Tigers have shut down left-hander Tarik Skubal for the rest of the season while he deals with an arm issue.
Anders’ picks...
- For the Seattle natives: the West Seattle Bridge is expected to reopen on September 18th.
