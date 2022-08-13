 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/13/22: Prelander Berroa, Ken Giles, and Fernando Tatis, Jr.

The Padres’ playoff hopes took a big hit yesterday.

By Anders Jorstad
Hello everyone and welcome to the weekend! The Mariners are in the first American League wild card position and have 91.8% playoff odds according to Fangraphs. Let’s keep the good times rolling.

In Mariners news...

  • Prelander Berroa — who the Mariners got from the Giants this year for Donavan Walton — might just be something. Though his poor control means that “something” might simply be a dominant reliever. By the way, this outing was part of a combined no-hitter for the Travelers, their second of the season.
  • The Mariners designated reliever Ken Giles for assignment after his struggles on the mound continued into his rehab stint.
  • Evan James, Michael Ajeto, and myself had The Athletic’s Eno Sarris on our Mariners pod “It’s Never Sunny in Seattle” on the off-day on Thursday. Listen to what Eno had to say about the M’s starters, bullpen, Jarred Kelenic, and more! The pod is also available as an audio-only on Spotify, Apple, etc.

Around the league...

  • The big bombshell around baseball yesterday was the news that Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis, Jr. has been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for PEDs, which he claims he took inadvertently when trying to treat ringworm (which, according to at least one dermatologist, doesn’t pass the smell test). He will be forced to miss the rest of the 2022 (in which he had not yet played a game) and some of 2023 as well.
  • The initial comments from the Padres regarding Tatis are...not good.
  • The Team USA squad is filling out and it’s stacked with stars.

