Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/12/22: Luis Castillo, Edwin Díaz, and Alex Bregman

Hello everyone and happy Friday! Here is what’s happening around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Is that good? That seems good.
The Mariners are the ONLY undefeated team (45-0) when leading entering the 8th inning this season.#SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/Dr0X9dmSAw— Inside Edge (@IE_MLB) August 10, 2022
- Jeff Passan hopped on 710 ESPN to discuss the impact that Luis Castillo is having for the Mariners.
- The Mariners sure do love their sliders (and sweepers).
Most valuable MLB bullpen Sliders according to Fangraphs Pitch Value:— Gary Hill Jr. (@GaryHillJr) August 11, 2022
1. Andrés Muñoz 13.4
2. Edwin Díaz 13.3
3. Michael Fulmer 9.7
4. Paul Sewald 8.5
5. Penn Murfee 8.4
6. Jason Adam 8.2
7. Bryan Abreu 8.1
8. Camilo Doval 7.8
9. Diego Castillo 7.8
Slider Monsters
Around the league...
- That’s an extremely disingenuous assessment of the situation given that moves like that are often directed by ownership.
Wow.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 10, 2022
Chris Ilitch on shedding payroll and trading away players like Justin Verlander and JD Martinez: "I didn't trade those players away. Right? Our general manager did." pic.twitter.com/yTuQodyVOO
- The Prospects Live staff published an updated list of the top 100 prospects in baseball, which includes two Mariners farmhands.
- Damn, the benefits of playing in New York, I suppose.
It seems Sugar Diaz will be able to walk from the bullpen to the mound with LIVE . The #Mets will have Timmy Trumpet at #CitiField. I am being told it would probably happen on August 28th. #LGM #LosMets pic.twitter.com/b4Fk2rMOxB— Raul Ramos (@RamosRauli) August 11, 2022
- Patrick Dubuque at Baseball Prospectus wrote about how fans in New York are partially responsible for the failure of Joey Gallo. ($)
- Advocates for Minor Leaguers have accused Rob Manfred of manipulating numbers and engaging in fear-mongering in his communications with the U.S. Senate, reports Evan Drellich of The Athletic. ($)
- The Rangers intentionally balked Alex Bregman in the 10th inning on Wednesday night so he couldn’t steal signs.
- Clinton Yates wrote about the growing presence of Black players in the game of baseball.
- It might not be great for the game to have the Reds and Cubs as the two teams representing the league in this big national contest, but at least it gave us this.
Chills.— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 11, 2022
Ken Griffey Jr and his dad at the Field of Dreams. pic.twitter.com/5QdPjwiS5P
- The Angels should have dealt Shohei Ohtani this summer while they had the chance, opines Jon Heyman at The New York Post.
- I missed this from Wednesday night, but holy crap!
A HOME RUN CYCLE— MLB (@MLB) August 11, 2022
Last night, Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond hit a solo shot, a 2-run HR, a 3-run HR, and a grand slam in FOUR CONSECUTIVE innings! It's only been done once before in the Minor Leagues -- and never in the Major Leagues! pic.twitter.com/riopyRsaud
