FanPost Friday: Guess who’s back, back again? Julio’s back, tell a friend

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. It is a glorious August Friday in Seattle for many reasons. The weather is splendid, a new Megan Thee Stallion record just dropped, and Julio Rodríguez is back from his wrist injury and will rejoin the Mariners lineup in Arlington tonight to hopefully play his role in demolishing the Rangers.

Mariners moves:



Curt Casali and Julio Rodriguez activated from the IL. Luis Torrens DFA’d, Jarred Kelenic optioned to Tacoma. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) August 12, 2022

Welp, it’s not all sunshine and lollipops on this fair Friday. Let’s take a moment and pour one out for Tuesday night’s hero and longtime favorite of staff writer Connor Donovan, Luís Torrens. Maybe no one snaps him up and he ends up in Tacoma, but if that’s it for him as Mariner, at least he went out on an absolutely massive high note as he delivered the walk-off base hit to defeat the Yankees in 13 innings. I still believe in his bat and I hope he can land some place where he can get more regular at-bats.

Jarred Kelenic getting busted back to private again? Yeah, that’s unfortunate. He’s played an excellent center field during this most recent stint, which was especially clutch given Julio’s injury, but man...the bat is still not quite ready. Keep grinding, Jarred. I would bet anythign that the Mariners will need you to deliver at a keey moment at some point down this stretch, so stay ready!

Moving on! Remember that whole strength of remaining schedule thing? Here’s an excellent visualization of it that really helped me wrap my head around it:

A nice visual presentation from Tankathon on the remaining strength of schedule for AL teams. https://t.co/JXItZkgER7 pic.twitter.com/ljmolbGtDS — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) August 12, 2022

Yeah, that’s 15 games out of a remaining 49 games against teams that are either in playoff spots or in contention for one. Obviously, the Mariners will need to beat the snot out of all the not-good teams they face (9 games versus the last place Oakland A’s! Do not, under any circumstances, blow this!), but any rational person has to look at that remaining schedule and feel moderate-to-high(??) confindence that the Mariners are gonna do this thing, one way or another. Truly rarefied air, Mariners fans. Let’s breath it in and enjoy the ride.

But first, LET’S HIT THE POLLS!!!

Poll In his first game back, Julio Rodríguez... Hits a single

Hits a double

Hits a triple

Hits a home run

Goes 4 for 5

Hits for the cycle!

Steals 2 bases

Poll Will Jarred Kelenic get called back to the Mariners this season? Yes

Poll Which of these outcomes is most likely for Luis Castillo for the rest of this season? He does not lose a single game

He surrenders less than 12 earned runs

He throws a no-hitter

He throws multiple one-or-two-hitters

Poll The big question: Do you believe these 2022 Mariners are going to end the playoff drought? YES

(sigh) no

Still can’t decide

All right, make sure you read this post about the first annual Tim Cantu MemoriaLL SoftbaLL Game and if you’re in the Seattle area, we hope to see you on August 27 as we stumble through 9 innings of goofy and fun softball hi-jinks. Can’t wait! Go Mariners.