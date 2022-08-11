Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/11/22: Harry Ford, Vaughn Grissom, and Al Avila

Good morning folks and happy Thursday! The Mariners are off, but the links continue. Let’s get to ‘em.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners may have traded several prospects recently, but they’ve got a good one still in Harry Ford.
The #Mariners might have a good one in C Harry Ford. He's been really good at Modesto. Slashing .262/.410/.408, but more importantly running an elite 14% chase rate, best in the organization. It's supreme discipline. Throwing out more than 25% of base-stealers. Good player.— Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) August 10, 2022
- Justin Klugh at Baseball Prospectus wrote about the Mariners’ legendary 13-inning win over the Yankees. ($)
- Game respects game.
Everyone wants to meet baseball’s biggest star these days. Here, Yankees’ Aaron Judge gets an autograph from Julio Rodriguez. pic.twitter.com/RfdR8Lkihd— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) August 10, 2022
Around the league...
- The Tigers have fired general manager Al Avila after he spent more than two decades in the organization.
- In the same game, Shohei Ohtani became the first player since Babe Ruth to hit 10 homers and win 10 games in a season, and he also became the all-time leader for MLB homers among Japanese-born players.
- Russell A. Carleton at Baseball Prospectus wonders if making contact is the new market inefficiency. ($)
- The legend of Dan Vogelbach grows.
Daniel Vogelbach walked up to Milkshake pic.twitter.com/1prYAxvhjD— SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 10, 2022
- I never knew about this one!
- Major League Baseball will not be hosting a Field of Dreams game in 2023 due to construction taking place in the area.
- Stacy Lambe at ET wrote about the importance of the presence of Queer Culture in the new A League of Their Own series.
- Atlanta has called up top infield prospect Vaughn Grissom to the majors.
Loading comments...