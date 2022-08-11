 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/11/22: Harry Ford, Vaughn Grissom, and Al Avila

The Tigers make a major change mid-season, and more news on a Mariners off-day.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning folks and happy Thursday! The Mariners are off, but the links continue. Let’s get to ‘em.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners may have traded several prospects recently, but they’ve got a good one still in Harry Ford.

Around the league...

  • The Tigers have fired general manager Al Avila after he spent more than two decades in the organization.
  • In the same game, Shohei Ohtani became the first player since Babe Ruth to hit 10 homers and win 10 games in a season, and he also became the all-time leader for MLB homers among Japanese-born players.
  • Russell A. Carleton at Baseball Prospectus wonders if making contact is the new market inefficiency. ($)
  • The legend of Dan Vogelbach grows.
  • I never knew about this one!

