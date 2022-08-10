8/10/22, NYY aat SEA, Game Threads & Info

Filed under:
Aug 10, 2022, 12:05pm PDT
The Seattle Mariners pass a vital test, overcoming the Yankees in a crucial series win
The Seattle Mariners are a team built of heroes
61-52: Chart
David defeats goliath. Mariners beat Yankees. You gotta love baseball.
8/10/22: Open Game Thread the Third
The Yankees hit some home runs and pulled ahead, but so did the Mariners answering back.
8/10/22: Open Game Thread Two
Sam Haggerty, the king of swag you see, the anti-Yankee.
8/10/22: Open Game Thread
It’s a day game rubber match following a 13-inning Mariners walk-off win, wake those bats up with some cold brew & cracker jacks ASAP