 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

8/10/22: Open Game Thread

It’s a day game rubber match following a 13-inning Mariners walk-off win, wake those bats up with some cold brew & cracker jacks ASAP

By sanford_and_son
/ new
Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners
tfw someone asks me how i slept 5 hours after i went to bed
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

As the youth say, LAST NIGHT WAS A MOOOOOVIEEEEEEE!!!

Do yourself a massive favor if you haven’t yet and read Kate’s excellent pressbox recap of all the ups and downs of last night’s 13-inning victory, as well as Grant’s About Last Night banger on the new ace in town, Luis Castillo.

Before we get to the lineups, we’ve got some expected roster moves, one of which is rather sad.

Due to chronic pain in his knees, Kyle Lewis can’t really thrive playing every day for the Mariners and his bat so far in his return hasn’t been hot enough to justify a roster spot every time he’s ready to suit up (a good problem to have! lots of Mariners are hitting well!). Will he be able to work on timing and continue to knock the rust off in Tacoma that will help him be effective if he’s able to return to the Mariners this season? I sure hope so, because few things feel more pure and cathartic as a Mariners fan than when Kyle Lewis succeeds. So, I wish him the best and I hope he makes it back and mashes some taters down the playoff run stretch or perhaps (gasps) even in the playoffs.

More interesting roster news on the bullpen and rotation front:

Lineups!

Game time: 1:10 PM PT
TV: ROOT Sports Northwest
Radio: Seattle Sports Radio 710 AM

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...