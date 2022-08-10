8/10/22: Open Game Thread

As the youth say, LAST NIGHT WAS A MOOOOOVIEEEEEEE!!!

Do yourself a massive favor if you haven’t yet and read Kate’s excellent pressbox recap of all the ups and downs of last night’s 13-inning victory, as well as Grant’s About Last Night banger on the new ace in town, Luis Castillo.

Before we get to the lineups, we’ve got some expected roster moves, one of which is rather sad.

Mariners roster moves:



Diego Castillo, RHP, reinstated from 15-day Injured List.

Dylan Moore, INF/OF, reinstated from 10-day Injured List.

Brennan Bernardino, LHP, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

Kyle Lewis, OF, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.



Due to chronic pain in his knees, Kyle Lewis can’t really thrive playing every day for the Mariners and his bat so far in his return hasn’t been hot enough to justify a roster spot every time he’s ready to suit up (a good problem to have! lots of Mariners are hitting well!). Will he be able to work on timing and continue to knock the rust off in Tacoma that will help him be effective if he’s able to return to the Mariners this season? I sure hope so, because few things feel more pure and cathartic as a Mariners fan than when Kyle Lewis succeeds. So, I wish him the best and I hope he makes it back and mashes some taters down the playoff run stretch or perhaps (gasps) even in the playoffs.

More interesting roster news on the bullpen and rotation front:

Some M's news from Servais:

Kyle Lewis and Brennan Bernardino sent to Tacoma, Dylan Moore and Diego Castillo activated.



Also, Chris Flexen will be in the pen as a reliever now. Servais said he can start if needed going forward, but for now he's in pen and Kirby stays starting. — Brandon Gustafson (@TheBGustafson) August 10, 2022

Lineups!

Mariners GameDay Info - August 10 vs. New York-AL



First Pitch: 1:10 pm PT

TV: @ROOTSPORTS_NW

Radio: @SeattleSports



